Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition

Victoria Elizabeth Black has won 'Dragula: Titans'

Orlando, a 'Titan' walks among us. Local drag performer Victoria Elizabeth Black has emerged triumphant on the Shudder network's reality competitionis an all-star spin-off of, a reality contest hosted by Los Angeles' Boulet Brothers, which showcases the best performers in horror-drag and pits them against one another to ghoulish effect.grouped together 10 formidable contestants from previous seasons of the show — Black herself had previously appeared on Season 2 and— and put them through 9 episodes' worth of new challenges and competitions.Black was declared the winning Titan on Tuesday's final episode, beating out HoSo Terra Toma and Koco Caine.If you want to see whatfans are buzzing about firsthand, Victoria Black and her Black Haus drag family perform weekly for their Creature Feature showcase at the Renaissance Theatre on Tuesday nights. You can also check out our 2019 interview with the entire Black Haus crew online.