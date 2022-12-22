Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition

Orlando — well, Winter Park — venue The Haven is getting a serious remake and becoming The Conduit in early 2023. The longtime Aloma Avenue spot, host to an unholy legion of metal shows over the years, has been purchased by the intriguing troika of Pete Olen of Endoxa Booking, Will Walker of Will's Pub, and Jerry Dufrain of Tampa's Orpheum. The mid-size venue will be closed for a few weeks for remodeling, after which it will reopen as The Conduit. "We’ve been quietly working on this for months, so it’s great to finally share the news!" said Olen in a social media post announcing the Conduit. "Maria and the Haven have always been an important part of the Orlando music scene, and we’re stoked to continue that tradition.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO