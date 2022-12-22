People across the UK have braved the temperatures and gone swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations.Hardy swimmers could be seen taking a dip in festive hats and costumes in The Serpentine, in London’s Hyde Park, early on Sunday morning.Meanwhile, people in Tynemouth, in the North East, wore bikinis, swimming shorts and Father Christmas hats as they entered the sea at King Edward’s Bay.Temperatures at around 8am were 6C in northern parts of the country, while it was slightly warmer in the south at 10C, the Met Office said.Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the...

1 DAY AGO