Ho, ho, ho that’s cold: Swimmers mark Christmas Day with bracing dips
People across the UK have braved the temperatures and gone swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations.Hardy swimmers could be seen taking a dip in festive hats and costumes in The Serpentine, in London’s Hyde Park, early on Sunday morning.Meanwhile, people in Tynemouth, in the North East, wore bikinis, swimming shorts and Father Christmas hats as they entered the sea at King Edward’s Bay.Temperatures at around 8am were 6C in northern parts of the country, while it was slightly warmer in the south at 10C, the Met Office said.Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the...
The Dougherty Dozen's Holiday Shopping Haul Will Leave You Speechless
If you thought shopping for two or three kids was hard, imagine what it would be like Christmas shopping for 12! That’s the challenge Alicia and Joshua Dougherty took on in 2022. The couple has become widely known on TikTok for sharing what life is like for a family of 14 and how day-to-day tasks play out. Alicia recently gave viewers a glimpse into how the Dougherty Dozen holiday shops.
Man shares how to completely defrost a turkey in just four hours
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for many, this means the most wonderful dinner of the year too. However, as we all know, there are some things that shouldn't be left to the last minute at Christmas... like defrosting your turkey. But don't panic if this is what you've done:
