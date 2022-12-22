ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Trump claims rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit is unconstitutional

By Rafi Schwartz
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oc8J9_0jraNmNM00

Former President Donald Trump has attempted to dismiss a lawsuit by essayist E. Jean Carroll accusing him of rape, claiming that the law under which the suit was filed is inherently unconstitutional.

"The Adult Survivors Act, well-intentioned as it may be, is a fundamentally flawed law that is unable to withstand constitutional scrutiny," Trump's attorney Alina Habba said in a filing in Manhattan court on Wednesday obtained by Bloomberg .

She continued, claiming that the law "inherently deprives countless individuals of their constitutional right to due process by forcing them to defend against these once-stale claims."

Carroll had previously sued Trump for defamation , after he'd shrugged off her allegations of rape by saying she was " not my type ." That case is currently working its way through an appeals process . This latest suit, however, is predicated on the recently enacted Adult Survivors Act, which affords alleged victims of sexual assault a one-year window in which they can sue their alleged perpetrators, no matter if the statute of limitations had run out; the bill was signed into law by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in May, and went into effect in late November.

As of December 10, only 19 cases — including Carroll's — had been filed under the new law. Carroll's case seeks to expand on her earlier lawsuit by including the initial defamation allegation, while adding a charge of battery as well. She is reportedly hoping to ultimately combine the two suits into a single case.

Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, claims that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid 1990s. Trump has denied he allegations, and this past October sat for a deposition in the defamation suit. Prior to that deposition, Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that both Carroll and Trump "already are of advanced age" and accordingly, Trump "should not be permitted to run the clock out" by avoiding questioning.

Comments / 25

Barbara Karls
4d ago

that darn constitution, the one he declared should be axed, not followed. he doesn't have his way and oh boy back to the same constitution he doesn't agree with. cannot have your cake, cookies, burgers and eat it too trumpty

Reply(1)
26
tinkse7en !
4d ago

Donald Trump: "unconstitutional" Inigo Montoya: "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

Reply
9
Sherri Stone M
4d ago

selling #100boxesofdocuments after stealing them is UNLAWFUL, Mr. Trump.😠💩🤡 Here's a tip, keep your pants zipped .

Reply
12
Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Put on Blast for ‘Lying’ About Tax Audits That Supposedly Prevented Records Release

Critics, congressmen, and members of the House Ways and Means Committee that released a six-year snapshot of Trump’s taxes slammed the former president on Wednesday for “lying” about a faux IRS audit throughout his presidency. The lie began in 2016 during his presidential campaign, when the Republican candidate claimed he couldn’t share his financial details due to an ongoing IRS audit, and grew to claims of multiple audits throughout his presidency as a basis for continued concealment of the documents. In actuality, the agency failed to audit Trump for the first two years of his presidency—despite the fact that annual audits of the president are required by law. Trump’s failure to provide his tax returns broke tradition with every president since Nixon and many vice presidents, who voluntarily offered records of their annual tax returns to the public for transparency. “Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years,” said one of the committee members, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), on Twitter. “Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump rages about ‘cancer’ on Truth Social amid reports Jan 6 panel will call to charge him

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that “our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer”. The former president went on to rage on Saturday morning that “the Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer”. “These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!” he thundered on the platform. Meanwhile, after a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is...
Ohio Capital Journal

Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected

The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy