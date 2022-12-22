Read full article on original website
Related
British dual nationals urged to leave Iran after Tehran steps up arrests
All British people still in Iran should leave immediately because of the “industrialised” level of people being taken state hostage, the chair of the foreign affairs select committee has said. Alicia Kearns made her call after the Iranian government said it had arrested seven “British linked” suspects including...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones. The attack helicopters fired a combined 100 rounds but it wasn’t immediately known if any of the North Korean drones were shot down, according to the Defense Ministry. There were no immediate reports of civilian damage on the ground in South Korea. One of the North Korean drones returned to the North after three hours in South Korea, while the rest disappeared from South Korean military radars one after another, the Joint Chiefs said.
White House Accuses Texas Guv of ‘Abandoning’ Migrant Kids in Freezing Cold
On Monday, the White House denounced the transportation of migrants from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on a subfreezing Christmas Eve. In a statement, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing him of “abandoning children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities.” While Abbott has yet to claim responsibility for the most recent drop-off, the Republican governor has previously sent busloads of migrants to several sanctuary cities—including 50 to Harris’ home in September. Many have interpreted Abbott’s actions as a political stunt, as the conservative has been outspoken against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott has yet to respond to the White House's claims. Read it at Reuters
China to Axe Travel Quarantine in Major COVID Rule Reversal
China will drop rules next month requiring inbound travelers to quarantine for the coronavirus more than a week, as the country moves to lift many of its strict anti-coronavirus measures. Since 2020, inbound travelers to China have been required to quarantine for eight days, including five days at a government-run facility. Starting on Jan. 8, however, inbound travelers will no longer be required to quarantine to avoid spreading the virus, according to China's National Health Commission. The move comes as China more broadly rolls back the harsh measures that came with President Xi Jinping's "Zero Covid" policy. After a rare wave of protests last month against the uncompromising policies, the Chinese government abandoned many of the rules, a decision that could help revive the country's economy even as it sets off more Covid infections.Read it at Reuters
China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers
China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8.
Comments / 0