Las Vegas mother charged after toddlers die in suspected DUI crash threatened person with knife, cut up shoes weeks earlier
Police arrested the mother facing child abuse charges in connection with the death of her two young daughters killed in a suspected DUI crash in a domestic disturbance weeks earlier after she allegedly threatened a person with a knife and cut up their shoes, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
One person shot by Henderson officer responding to report of car break-in
Officials with the Henderson Police Department said one person pulled a gun on officers responding to a report of a vehicle break-in.
85-year-old man arrested for abandoning dog at Nye County dump
85-year-old Apolonio Aniceto is suspected of leaving a dog at the dump in Nye County this week. The dog later died from neglect, officials said.
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
news3lv.com
Man dead after house fire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department was called to a house fire in the southeast valley. On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a house fire at the 400 block of Cattail Circle, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Firefighters began fighting the...
Woman who admitted to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel over death of Iranian leader pleads not guilty
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, who told police she wanted to get revenge, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Las Vegas pastor accused of molesting young girl during boat trip to Lake Mohave
A Las Vegas pastor has been accused of molesting a girl under the age of 14 during a boat trip to Lake Mohave last summer, according to the arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, has been closed in both directions due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police are asking drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigate the incident.
Nye County officials seek person responsible for leaving dog causing death
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the person responsible, or the owner of the dog who seemed like they were left to die at a dump in Pahrump.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley. A suspect robbed […]
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
North Las Vegas police: Man, 23, arrested on more than 20 felony charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday on over 20 felony charges related to kidnapping, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon. Khalil Lites, 23, is facing 22 charges: Police did not release more information detailing the circumstances related to Lites’ arrest or charges.
news3lv.com
Police investigate armed robbery at west valley ATM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an ATM in the west Las Vegas valley. Officers reported to the 800 block of S. Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday. According to LVMPD, a suspect with a firearm took money from an...
Police asking for help in locating 57-year-old who went missing in north valley
North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a 57-year-old man, Curtis Knode.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – New traffic circles on Cimarron
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Going around in circles about roundabouts. The City of Las Vegas has put in three traffic circles on a short stretch of Cimarron between Sahara and Oakey. The ones at El Parque and O’Bannon seem to be doing fine – although there have...
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
