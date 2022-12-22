ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man dead after house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department was called to a house fire in the southeast valley. On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a house fire at the 400 block of Cattail Circle, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Firefighters began fighting the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley. A suspect robbed […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
JEAN, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate armed robbery at west valley ATM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an ATM in the west Las Vegas valley. Officers reported to the 800 block of S. Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday. According to LVMPD, a suspect with a firearm took money from an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – New traffic circles on Cimarron

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Going around in circles about roundabouts. The City of Las Vegas has put in three traffic circles on a short stretch of Cimarron between Sahara and Oakey. The ones at El Parque and O’Bannon seem to be doing fine – although there have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

