Google Pixel 8 leak shows it may get a new primary camera
Photography has always been the Pixel phones' strongest suite. Google pioneered machine learning augmented cameras that do a lot of the heavy lifting during post processing, and that is no less true for the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling, which offer a number of incredible camera features. It looks like the company isn't ready to slow down anytime soon, as next year's Pixel 8 might come with staggered HDR support—which would mean a new primary camera, too.
OnePlus and Oppo announce partnership, like they weren't the same company already
OnePlus and Oppo have long worked hand-in-hand on hardware and software alike, but OnePlus was able to maintain its independent identity — until recently. While OnePlus still makes some of our favorite Android phones, the line separating the two brands has been less and less bright by the day. Their close ties became more obvious when the two brands decided to merge software resources. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are getting into an even deeper, more formal partnership, making OnePlus a sub-brand of Oppo in every meaningful way.
Nothing is working on more wireless earbuds and perhaps even a new brand
So far in its commercial infancy, Carl Pei's Nothing has put out one Android smartphone in the Nothing Phone 1 — if it weren't so Euro-exclusive, we could've put it on our best budget phones list — and two pairs of true wireless earbuds, all of them with a certain element of prestige to them. We're now hearing about yet another pair of wireless earbuds coming out of this upstart, but you probably won't see too much of its name in and on the box.
The best OnePlus 10T cases in 2022
OnePlus has taken a unique approach with the OnePlus 10T — the runner-up to its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro — delivering a smartphone with a top-notch CPU, faster charging, and more RAM, but more modest camera features. Designed as a OnePlus smartphone for the masses, the OnePlus 10T offers great value, especially for fans of the OnePlus brand who don't need the best cameras.
How to use Maintenance mode on Samsung Galaxy phones with One UI 5
It's a pain to hand over your favorite Android phone to a service center for repair work. Even for quick repairs, there's a concern that the technician could go through your private photos and files stored on the device. Samsung aims to solve this problem with Maintenance mode in One UI 5. Below is everything you need to know about this feature and how to use it on your Galaxy device.
You can rent a Google Pixel for free to go stargazing in Japan
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are among our favorite smartphones of the year, partly thanks to their incredible array of cameras and the color science baked into the Google Camera app. Since Google added Night Sight to the app, Pixel phones have been the go-to smartphone for professional and casual astrophotography. In Japan, you can rent a Pixel 7 for a stargazing event called the "Night Tour," and snap photos of the sky to your heart's content.
OnePlus 11: Everything we know so far
These days, if you aren't looking to buy a great new smartphone from Google or Samsung — and you aren't interested in the Apple ecosystem — OnePlus is likely your best bet. The one-time startup has continued growing over the last decade, becoming a popular choice for Android enthusiasts and finding its way into carrier stores like T-Mobile.
Prototype Google Pixel Tablet and its dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
At the 2022 I/O conference, Google teased the Pixel Tablet, its first self-branded tablet in years. Expected to release sometime in 2023, Google has not revealed much about the device except for showing off its renders, but some details about its specs have leaked making us believe it could become one of the most intriguing Android tablets of 2023. Renders show the tablet will come with a charging dock that would give it a Nest-like appearance when docked. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Google Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The OnePlus 11 shows its stuff early in an 11th-hour 2022 debut
The IV drip continues out of OnePlus with the OnePlus 11 getting all the attention in 2022 so that it can come out of the gates in 2023 with a running start. We know what will run inside of it, what it might feel like, whether the alert slider stays, and when it will come. Now, as we're all just coming out of Christmas, we're getting real looks at the phone, courtesy of the company itself.
Google tweaks Chrome’s release schedule to limit the impact of nasty bugs
Last year, Google updated its approach to Chrome's release schedule as it moved from a six-week to a four-week cycle, with the release of Chrome 94. The change has sped up the delivery of new features to users while keeping's Google's approach to development channels relatively intact: early, unstable code starts taking shape in the Canary channel, Beta lets features be tested prior to a wider public rollout, and Stable should be... well, like it says on the tin. However, Google is now switching things up a bit in order to catch last-minute issues before they cause problems for lots of users.
Google’s mobile weather forecast got its first redesign in 7 years
Google offers a prominent way to check the weather on its Pixel phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A small widget shows the current weather on the home screen and lock screen, and when you tap it, you get a detailed forecast complete with a cute weather frog mascot.
Google Meet's new strawberry filter is straight-up nightmare fuel
Google Meet has long been regarded as one of the best video calling utilities out there. If you like to use Meet for frequent virtual family reunions and casual get-togethers, there are a bunch of filters you can apply to your video feed in real-time, hopefully adding humor and comic value to the call. This library of filters is always growing, and there were just a few interesting additions. However, we aren't sure you should jump at the first opportunity to use them this holiday season.
The Google Pixel 6a is our top budget phone of 2022 - here's why
The Google Pixel 6a is officially our top budget phone of 2022. It's the third iteration of Google's budget series, with the first one being the Google Pixel 3a. The company has once again struck the right balance between features, price, and hardware design. At its starting price of $450, it may be one of the more expensive budget phones, but when you pick it, you're sure to be good for up to five years without needing an upgrade.
Google’s new settings page looks a lot more like Android 13
When Google launched Material Design 3 and Material You alongside Android 12, the company was quick to add the new design language to many of its apps. A big outlier certainly is the Google app, which still doesn't look like a native part of the new Android theme, coming without tinted backgrounds and no new bottom navigation bar buttons. The company is slowly changing this and is preparing to launch a drastically redesigned app. In the meantime, a new settings page has been added for a few users that already adheres to some of the Material Design 3 guidelines.
Nvidia is giving up on GameStream to the dismay of Shield TV owners
There are way too many ways to play video games these days. It's a shame about being able to play them however you'd like, though, especially when you're dealing with different hardware platforms tied to different screens. There are ways to fill those gap, though; one of them being Nvidia's Shield TV, which lets users stream PC games to their living room sets. The company has announced, however, that it is bowing out of providing that crucial connection next year.
Apple TV might finally be coming to Android, just in time for you to binge Severance
These days, you probably only watch a handful of TV shows on an actual TV. The streaming era delivers unheard-of levels of flexibility to the entertainment sphere as a whole, allowing you to catch up on your phone, tablet, or basically any gadget that fits in your backpack. There's just one problem: without a dedicated app, plenty of users are unlikely to tune in. The Play Store houses most of the essentials these days, but if you're looking to stream or download Severance on the go, there might be some good news in your future.
Mobvoi wants you to pay for enhanced sleep tracking on your TicWatch
Mobvoi makes some of the best Android smartwatches on the market. Its TicWatch lineup is known for offering excellent value for money, packing the latest hardware, a decent software experience, and all the health-tracking features you could ask for. Unlike Fitbit and the Google Pixel Watch, Mobvoi had not put any of the health-related features on its smartwatches behind a paywall. But that's changing now. The company has announced upgraded sleep features for its TicWatch lineup that are locked behind a subscription model.
7 things every parent needs to know before buying a Chromebook
Chromebooks have come a long way since their inception as low-cost cloud notebooks, and the best Chromebooks available fit the bill as viable alternatives to Macbooks and Windows laptops. Chrome OS is a lightweight operating system that can do just about anything these days.
Scrcpy gets its clipboard mojo back with Android 13 devices
Scrcpy (that's "screen copy" to you and me) has always been a nifty tool for those who want to interact with and record clips from their Android device through the Android Debug Bridge protocol onto their desktop client of choice. But the latest update will be especially handy for those who own an Android 13 device and want to copy and paste text and images from it to and from their desktop.
Mystery issue reportedly forces Samsung to slash sales forecast for the Galaxy A23 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G made its US debut this September bearing an impressive 120Hz screen and an affordable price tag. In our review, we found that the device ticks a lot of the right boxes although we were aching for better low-light camera performance and a larger storage option on the device. It was about this close to getting on our list of best budget Android phones. That said, it seems consumers were more underwhelmed about the device as Samsung has tempered its sales expectations for the Galaxy A23 5G.
