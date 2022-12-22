Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. So far in its commercial infancy, Carl Pei's Nothing has put out one Android smartphone in the Nothing Phone 1 — if it weren't so Euro-exclusive, we could've put it on our best budget phones list — and two pairs of true wireless earbuds, all of them with a certain element of prestige to them. We're now hearing about yet another pair of wireless earbuds coming out of this upstart, but you probably won't see too much of its name in and on the box.

9 DAYS AGO