Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas

Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in Omaha. Update on construction activity for new Omaha casino. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the progress on an Omaha casino.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Friday night forecast

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs

Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 23. 6. Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent. Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression

The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible. Updated: 21 hours ago. Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
OMAHA, NE

