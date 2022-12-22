Read full article on original website
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
WOWT
Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas
Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in Omaha. Update on construction activity for new Omaha casino. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the progress on an Omaha casino.
WOWT
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
WOWT
New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
WOWT
Omaha organization donates toys, resources to former Legacy Crossing tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants of Legacy Crossing who were forced out of their homes earlier this week were able to get a bit of holiday help. Saturday the North Omaha Community Partnership and some partners gave out toys, diapers, and other resources to the impacted families of Legacy Crossing.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
WOWT
Omaha Jewish community thanking first responders working Christmas Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This year, the seventh day of Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas Day, and members of the Jewish community in Omaha are taking time to celebrate with others and thank those who are working on the holiday. “We like to give back to the community and we like...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
KSNB Local4
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
WOWT
Emily's Friday night forecast
Emily's Friday night forecast
WOWT
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
WOWT
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 23. 6. Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent. Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and...
WOWT
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
WOWT
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression
The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on. There were several crashes during the Friday morning commute as more drivers were out and about. TC Energy to restart affected portion...
WOWT
Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
WOWT
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
