Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ
You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
Remember ‘Tunnels Of Fun’ In Egg Harbor Township? Best Birthday Parties Ever
You know when you're at your parents' house and they whip out all the old pictures and photo albums, how time just seems to fly by?. Next thing you know, you've been rummaging through the holy grail of childhood throwback pics that have you filled to the brim with nostalgia. Ahhh, the good ole' days. Even though you may be shooting your mom and dad the side-eye over some of their questionable hair and outfit choices they donned you in as a kid, you still can't help but smile at the memories.
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
'I love all y'all:' Camden, New Jersey officers surprise senior residents with gifts
The visit nearly brought 81-year-old Emma Filmore to tears. "They're wonderful people, that's all I can say," she said. "I love all y'all."
Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places
If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
No one goes hungry here on Christmas: Hundreds enjoy turkey, sweet potatoes, pie at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission
“Hey Cecil, how you doing?” volunteer George Kurtz asked a familiar face at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. “I’m fine,” replied the gravelly-voiced middle-aged man. “I love you all.”. He was one of an estimated 300 people to partake of a Christmas Day meal at the...
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
hotelbusiness.com
Hometowne Studios by Red Roof opens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Red Roof has opened the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Egg Harbor – Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The hotel features kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with free expanded cable, extended-stay rates, a seasonal pool, free coffee in the lobby, coin laundry and weekly housekeeping. Kitchen kits are also available for purchase for a low fee.
The Best Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier this year, we did a comprehensive review of both the best casino and non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. It’s a next to a mission impossible effort because the Atlantic City area is blessed with so many fine restauranteurs. Nonetheless, just in time for your Christmas and...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood Crest, NJ Oceanview Lobby Demolished
The Oceanview Motel Located at 7201 Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest was purchased by Madison Resorts, and the Doo Wop preservation League tried save the lobby, but it was demolished. I have worked there on different job over the past 20 years, and the lobby was old with rotted wood and rusted metal steel supports. I know the property well; I went to school with a classmate whose father owned it on the 70’s and 80’s.
Widely Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Attraction Gets New Lease On Life
One of the most recognizable attractions along the Seaside Heights boardwalk is getting a new lease on life, at least for the next ten years. The Seaside Heights boardwalk is one of my favorite places to walk around no matter the time of year, and if you've been then you too know it has some very distinct landmarks.
seaislenews.com
Mayor’s Toy and Food Drive Delivers Cheer in Sea Isle
To find out a bit about Sea Isle City, what the people are like, what they value, all anyone has to do is look at Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive. On Thursday, as with the 29 years before, volunteers came out to help Desiderio and the mayor’s assistant, Pattiann Ponichtera, who has led the event for the past 26 years.
Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ
You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro. It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom. Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've...
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.
Sapphire Wiggins and Kevin SheltonPhoto byThe Charley Project. Sapphire Wiggins dreamed of becoming a police officer and later wanted a career in acting, reports The Charley Project. The New Jersey resident was the mother of a six-year-old son and was described as outgoing and personable by her family. 32-year-old Sapphire Wiggins was dating 50-year-old Kevin Shelton, a Bridgeton native and tile setter for Tile Setters Union No. 7.
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
Surprise: Only This Somers Point NJ Bar Can Legally Have a “Taco Tuesday”
Did you have any idea that the term was actually coined and started right here in New Jersey? In Somers Point?. That's the deal, according to Smithhopen.com, the website for Patent and Trademark Attorneys. According to the site, the phrase "Taco Tuesday" was first used by Gregory's Restaurant and Bar...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
