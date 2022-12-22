ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop

By Sam Sachs
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwfFC_0jraLv9500

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida doesn’t have much of a winter, it’s the land of spring, summer, and sun. However, on the rare occasion the temperatures drop in the winter, the plants you have at home or in the field might need protection.

According to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences , your lawn and garden plants can get damaged by sudden freezes.

FREEZE WATCH: Tampa Bay gets first winter weather alerts ahead of cold air blast

The temperatures can even sink down “enough to damage tropical, subtropical, and even sometimes temperate plants, especially if they’re not acclimated to lower temperatures.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture ‘s Division of Plant Industry also said when the temperature drops or there’s a cold snap, to wrap blankets and sheets around plants to help save them from frost, keeping them insulated. Adding a “significant layer of mulch” around the plants and above the roots will help keep them warm even if the top freezes.

For plant owners worried about ornamental bushes and flowers, FDACS said during a freeze advisory, you can protect your plants “by sprinkling them with water from the time freezing temperature begin until the water begins to thaw.” The department said to take these steps before the temperature hits freezing levels.

Speaking with WFLA.com previously , a member of IFAS in Pinellas County said covering plants with fabric is helpful, but residents should make sure not to rest the material directly on the leaves. Instead, Jane Morse, the IFAS official, said to use stakes or poles to keep the sheets above the plants, since touching the plant can still allow for cold damage.

Escaped bear fatally shot after Florida zookeeper attacked

IFAS said sudden freezes after the normal warm, Florida weather, do more damage than when weather cools down over time.

“Most plant parts can adapt to cold, but fruits and roots do not develop good cold tolerance,” IFAS said. “Acclimatization, protection, and proper post-freeze pruning can help your plants survive a freezing spell or harsh winter season.”

The agriculture institute at UF said that even though Florida has its own “general climate,” everyone’s home is different and has what they call microclimates. Examples are areas of the house that are cooler or warmer, or wetter or drier.

IFAS said to be sure not to put “tender plants” in areas where cold settles and to arrange plantings and fences in a garden in a way that can keep a cold wind from blowing over. Additionally, soil drainage is important, because plants with shallow roots can be hurt by the cold.

Some plants to cover from cold include citrus, fuchsia, bougainvillea, succulents, salvia, hibiscus, jasmine, tree ferns, and penstemon, according to Cypress Creek Landscape Supply.

Top 8 coldest Christmases in Tampa history

Now that it is getting chilly , giving Florida some of its few winter days of the year, IFAS said you can put plants into containers to help protect them where heat might get trapped or cut off. If the containers are kept outdoors, they recommend putting them together to help with heat loss prevention, and using mulch to insulate.

After the freeze ends, IFAS said make sure to water, since “plants can lose water because the water in the soil or container medium is frozen” and the water will also help thaw out the soil, giving plants a better chance to keep cool but not icy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Saving your plants during this cold snap

ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Cold Temperatures For Florida This Christmas Day

Christmas Day is off to a cold start and with a wind chill advisory for the Gulf coast and the interior until 10 am, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast — not a record for December 25, but too close for comfort.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Steps to prepare your home for the cold, winter weather in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s in Central Florida, many are getting their homes ready. At ACE Hardware, customers like Patrick Lang prepare for the chilly weather. "I would say I’m kind of happy to have a cold Christmas." Patrick works...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Wichman is an expert at UF IFAS and assistant director of Florida Friendly Landscaping. He said a hard freeze is whenever temperatures are below 28 degrees for multiple hours. These are conditions that we will experience here in North Central Florida this weekend. The type...
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts

People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.

Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Is it time to cover my plants for the cold weather?

TAMPA, Fla. — As snow, ice and Arctic air begin to sweep across the country, the Tampa Bay area is preparing for a cold snap of its own. Freeze watches are in place for most Tampa Bay area counties for Friday night into Saturday morning. And below-freezing temperatures don't exactly agree with our tropical Florida plants.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy