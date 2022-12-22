Both Pirates, Lady Pirates win conference openers

Both the Perquimans boys and girls basketball teams won their conference openers last week.

The Perquimans Lady Pirates crushed the South Creek Lady Cougars 80-9 on the road Thursday, Dec. 15, to win their first Four Rivers Conference game of the season.

Following their fourth straight win, the Lady Pirates are now 4-1 on the season while the Lady Cougars fell to 0-1 in the FRC and 0-6 overall.

The Pirates, meanwhile, also defeated South Creek 76-52 on Dec. 15 to win their first game of the season.

Perquimans trailed 34-29 at halftime before dominating the second half with an 18-6 third quarter and 29-12 fourth quarter.

Keonte’ Foreman was one of five Pirates in double-digits as he led Perquimans with 20 points.

Kirk Brown followed with 17 and 12 rebounds for a double-double, Nyquan Riddick had 13 points, Shavoris Lewis contributed 12 points and Xavier Spellman had 10.

The Pirates are now 1-0 in the FRC and 1-4 overall on the season. South Creek is 0-1 in the FRC and 1-4 on the season.