ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Both Pirates, Lady Pirates win conference openers

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2n9k_0jraLjnb00

Both the Perquimans boys and girls basketball teams won their conference openers last week.

The Perquimans Lady Pirates crushed the South Creek Lady Cougars 80-9 on the road Thursday, Dec. 15, to win their first Four Rivers Conference game of the season.

Following their fourth straight win, the Lady Pirates are now 4-1 on the season while the Lady Cougars fell to 0-1 in the FRC and 0-6 overall.

The Pirates, meanwhile, also defeated South Creek 76-52 on Dec. 15 to win their first game of the season.

Perquimans trailed 34-29 at halftime before dominating the second half with an 18-6 third quarter and 29-12 fourth quarter.

Keonte’ Foreman was one of five Pirates in double-digits as he led Perquimans with 20 points.

Kirk Brown followed with 17 and 12 rebounds for a double-double, Nyquan Riddick had 13 points, Shavoris Lewis contributed 12 points and Xavier Spellman had 10.

The Pirates are now 1-0 in the FRC and 1-4 overall on the season. South Creek is 0-1 in the FRC and 1-4 on the season.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

High Five: Norman catches, shoots and runs

Washington High School senior Christian Norman was a receiver on the football team, starts for the basketball team and competes in four track events. The Washington native didn’t play football until high school, but hopes to continue his career in college. How did you discover football after not playing...
WASHINGTON, NC
nsuspartans.com

Fourth Quarter Comeback Lifts Spartans over UNCW, 42-38

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Norfolk State women's basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to push past UNC Wilmington, defeating the Seahawks 42-38 in a come-from-behind victory at Trask Coliseum. The Spartans outscored the Seahawks 18-8 in the final period, earning their second straight victory on Friday. NSU will head into...
WILMINGTON, NC
13News Now

NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle. Before the lawsuits were...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Bertie County family shows festive cheer with annual light display

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display. The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs. “Glowing, I guess that would […]
WINDSOR, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Access Chowan’ project awarded nearly $800,000

WINTON – Hertford County officials received an early Christmas present in the amount of nearly $800,000 that will assist them in their economic development plans. Governor Roy Cooper recently announced that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded money from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund (RTGF), supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Receiving stolen property charge filed in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
13News Now

Teen shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
473
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy