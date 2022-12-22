ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribbon-cutting held for Magnolia Speech School in Madison

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The official opening of the Magnolia Speech School in Madison was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Madison County Journal reported the school is located at 414 Bozeman Road and was opened to the public at beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in August.

MDOT crews ready to prepare roads for possible winter weather

Before moving to Madison, the school was located on North Flag Chapel Road in Jackson, which was the school’s former home for 50 years.

According to the newspaper, the Magnolia Speech School strives to bring hope to children by helping them speak, learn, sing, play music and go to school.

