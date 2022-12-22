Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Related
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Payton In, McCarthy Fired? Cowboys Odd Rumor via PFT (Again)
For some, the concept of the Dallas Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton is not "back'' ... because it never left.
NFL fans crushed the Cowboys and their stadium after the sun seemed to prevent a Dallas TD
The Cowboys got a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and while Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense put up big numbers in the 40-34 victory, there was one play that they’d probably want back. Also, they probably wish that their home stadium had some shades to...
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
NFL World Reacts to Broncos’ Firing Nathaniel Hackett
Pro football pundits and observers reacted to the firing on social media.
At son’s request, AJ McCarron returning to pro football
Former Alabama All-American AJ McCarron is making a return to pro football next month, and McCarron’s 6-year-old son had something to do with his dad’s joining the new XFL. An eight-year veteran of the NFL, McCarron hasn’t played since Aug. 21, 2021, when he tore the anterior cruciate...
Cowboys 'Dynamite': CeeDee Lamb Top 3 WR in NFL?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb produced a sensational performance against the Philadelphia Eagles as he has taken the WR1 role with both hands.
Another ‘disappointing finish’ for Mac Jones, Patriots
Even when the New England Patriots get an early Christmas present, they end up with a lump of coal these days. Or what Patriots coach Bill Belichick termed “a disappointing finish.”. Twenty-two points behind the Cincinnati Bengals and going nowhere on Saturday, New England got off the mat, and...
Enterprise rookie equals Deion Sanders’ unique NFL feat
Until Saturday, Deion Sanders had been the only player in NFL history with a receiving touchdown, punt-return touchdown and interception-return touchdown that covered 40 or more yards. Sanders collected those touchdowns across the first 64 games of his NFL career. On Saturday, in his 14th NFL game, New England Patriots...
Alabama NFL roundup: Najee Harris jump-starts Steelers in the cold
Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris said on Friday that he and the Steelers would be playing for Franco Harris on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game had been planned as a celebration of the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back’s Immaculate Reception 50 years and one day before Pittsburgh and the Las Vegas Raiders square off on Saturday night in the snow.
Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans
Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
Eagles add tight end to IR; add linebacker to 53-man roster
Arlington, Texas – The Eagles tight ends usually come out as one group before a game, settling into their warm-up routines, including running routes and catching. When they run onto the AT&T Stadium Field Saturday to take on the Dallas Cowboys, they will do so without a player who has suited up for the last five games.
No. 1 Georgia ‘home’ in Atlanta as No. 4 Ohio State targets final
Ohio State’s blueprint for winning the College Football Playoff championship will be staring the No. 4 Buckeyes in the face
State NFL roundup: Pittsburgh wins for Franco Harris
Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens caught a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds to play to lift the Steelers to a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. Pittsburgh was celebrating the 50th anniversary of another last-minute victory over the Raiders during Saturday’s game. On Dec....
FanDuel promo code: $2,500 no sweat first bet for Christmas night NFL, NBA games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL and NBA fans are gifted with a trio of games on Christmas night, and new customers who use a FanDuel Sportsbook promo...
DraftKings promo code for NFL Saturday: $1,200 in bonuses, bet $5 get $150 on a Week 16 game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Christmas carols are in the air and Week 16 of the NFL is on the field. Our DraftKings promo code opens your stocking...
Headed for Texas, UW Aims Big and Offers Beaumont-Area Wide Receiver
The University of Washington football team will land in Texas on Christmas Day, arriving in the Lone Star state for a bowl game as well as committed to putting a program with serious momentum on full display for everyone to see. At the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, the Huskies...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0