Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
NBC Sports

How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
LehighValleyLive.com

Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’

For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
AL.com

At son’s request, AJ McCarron returning to pro football

Former Alabama All-American AJ McCarron is making a return to pro football next month, and McCarron’s 6-year-old son had something to do with his dad’s joining the new XFL. An eight-year veteran of the NFL, McCarron hasn’t played since Aug. 21, 2021, when he tore the anterior cruciate...
AL.com

Another ‘disappointing finish’ for Mac Jones, Patriots

Even when the New England Patriots get an early Christmas present, they end up with a lump of coal these days. Or what Patriots coach Bill Belichick termed “a disappointing finish.”. Twenty-two points behind the Cincinnati Bengals and going nowhere on Saturday, New England got off the mat, and...
AL.com

Enterprise rookie equals Deion Sanders’ unique NFL feat

Until Saturday, Deion Sanders had been the only player in NFL history with a receiving touchdown, punt-return touchdown and interception-return touchdown that covered 40 or more yards. Sanders collected those touchdowns across the first 64 games of his NFL career. On Saturday, in his 14th NFL game, New England Patriots...
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Najee Harris jump-starts Steelers in the cold

Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris said on Friday that he and the Steelers would be playing for Franco Harris on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game had been planned as a celebration of the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back’s Immaculate Reception 50 years and one day before Pittsburgh and the Las Vegas Raiders square off on Saturday night in the snow.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans

Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
AL.com

State NFL roundup: Pittsburgh wins for Franco Harris

Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens caught a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds to play to lift the Steelers to a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. Pittsburgh was celebrating the 50th anniversary of another last-minute victory over the Raiders during Saturday’s game. On Dec....
AL.com

