Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Paxlovid, spending bill, weather: Down in Alabama

Alabama’s state health officer to COVID patients: Don’t forget Paxlovid if you need it. Not everybody loves the big $1.7 trillion spending bill. We expect a mid-week weather warm-up. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties

In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka’s Eldridge dominates Indians Invitational

Wetumpka eighth grader Juliana Eldridge cruised through the 2022 Wetumpka Indians Girls Invitational this week. Eldridge, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama voted on by coaches, is the sister of Wetumpka’s first state champion Jade Eldridge. Eldridge started her tournament off with the toughest matchup of...
WETUMPKA, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn Football: Keionte Scott dishes on Bryan Harsin, Hugh Freeze

The never-ending list of narratives during and immediately after the tenure of Bryan Harsin has always been a source of both discourse and entertainment for the Auburn Family. Auburn football, plagued by both inside ineptitude and outside interference for the better part of the last decade, saw what might have been its lowest point under Harsin.
AL.com

A little snow possible today in parts of Alabama

A “clipper” weather system could bring a little snow to parts of northern Alabama today, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama and the northern part of central Alabama are the areas that could see snowflakes; the rest of the state isn’t expected to get any.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
