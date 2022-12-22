ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
5 offensive coordinators Alabama can hire if Bill O’Brien leaves for Patriots

Current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly might leave for the Patriots this offseason and the Crimson Tide need to upgrade their OC. There are undoubtedly Alabama Crimson Tide fans who already wish that the program had done whatever possible to move on from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Complaints have been prevalent about his offense over the past two years, and that’s even with having Bryce Young to mask many of the flaws.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
ALABAMA STATE
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama

Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL Christmas: Packers, Buccaneers help playoff chances

Despite having losing records for the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to securing spots in the NFL playoffs by winning on Sunday. The Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and the Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Christmas games. In the middle game of the NFL’s holiday tripleheader, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 51-14 in a meeting of teams playing out their regular-season schedules.
GREEN BAY, WI
Birmingham, AL
