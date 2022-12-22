Read full article on original website
Cheryl McCoy
3d ago
Boy did the American people get screwed. Shameful Republicans, but so glad they could get home for the holidays, leaving many Americans unable to buy food for the holidays.
14
Faye Vitale
3d ago
@richardshelby you padded your pockets off of Americans. You signed that bill into law because of greed! Has nothing to do with helping Alabama. Karma knows.
11
AP_000643.240aaa8fda1c4bdda2cfaac8c9eea148.1513
2d ago
He screw the American taxpayers! We and our children and grandchildren will be paying dearly! All the you got was money for his buddies projects
4
Five eye-popping spending items in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill
Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. Here are five eye-popping spending items inside it.
Richard Shelby, Alabama’s longest-serving US Senator, delivers farewell speech
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, Alabama's longest-serving senator in history, said his official goodbye to the upper chamber with a farewell speech Wednesday.
Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill
The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
CNBC
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Stimulus Update: Jan. 3 Is a Crucial Date for Those Hoping for Another Stimulus Check. Here's Why
Keep an eye on the calendar to determine your prospects of another payment.
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans
States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Americans could get $1,000 bonus checks under $278,000 plan – see who’ll qualify for the Christmas cash
A CHRISTMAS present could come early this year for public employees of a Tennessee county. They are one step closer to receiving pay bumps with money provided through a federal stimulus plan after the Budget and Finance Committee in Coffee County, Tennessee approved a $1,000 bonus. The committee decided to...
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
Restrictive asset rules make financial security and independence hopelessly out of reach for individuals and families that need them the most. While middle-class households often have cash reserves and other investments they can rely on in times of need, many of those receiving welfare benefits are forced to maintain minimal savings due to strict asset…
khn.org
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
Congress is debating new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass a retirement reform package before the end of the month.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month
Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation. Seven states are still distributing stimulus funds. Much of the money is expected to reach state residents by the end of 2022. For most, eligibility requirements apply. By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited...
U.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill, Biden to sign
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides record military funding and sends emergency aid to Ukraine, hours before a midnight deadline.
Speaker privileges: Massive spending bill creates 'Nancy Pelosi Federal Building'
Democratic leaders are scrambling to get their massive $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill across the finish line before the end of this week, with some Republicans pushing back against unrelated measures they argue are unnecessary to include.
