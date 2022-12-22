Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Former Cowboys receiver and current Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receivers coach and former standout Dallas Cowboys receiver Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy...
Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Fans Light Up Social Media
The Denver Broncos have parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.... The post Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Fans Light Up Social Media appeared first on Outsider.
What we learned as Bills stop Fields at frigid Soldier Field
CHICAGO – The Bears could not deliver their fans an early Christmas present on Saturday at Soldier Field. Playing in freezing temperatures on the lakefront, the short-handed Bears jumped out to a 10-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills. But the Bears were once again unable to make the winning plays needed down the stretch to pull off the upset, falling 35-13 to lose their eighth game in a row.
Falcons 'What If?': Turning Points in Atlanta's Playoff-Less Season
Recapping the biggest turning points in the Atlanta Falcons' fifth straight season without reaching the postseason.
Yardbarker
Can 'Classic' Cowboys Catch the Eagles in NFC? Top 10 Takes
On a nail-biting Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, Santa brought the Dallas Cowboys a scintillating NFC East victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and DFW a huge sigh of relief ... 10. Biggest Play? - You know you've seen a classic when you can't pinpoint the key play of the game.
NBC Sports
Jeff Wilson, Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead all active for Dolphins-Packers
The Dolphins will have one of their key offensive players back for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers for the first time since Week 14. Running back Jeff Wilson is active for the Dolphins for the Christmas Day game after missing last week with a hip injury. He was a limited participant in practice this week.
Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills
Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
NBC Sports
Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton active for Broncos
The Broncos listed several key players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they’ll have all of them in the lineup. Edge rusher Randy Gregory, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback K'Waun Williams, and left guard Dalton Risner are all active for the Christmas afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. The Broncos will also have quarterback Russell Wilson back after he missed last Sunday with a concussion.
Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor go to season-ending IR
The Bears lost two starting cornerbacks for the rest of the season in one fell swoop on Friday. The team placed both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on IR, ending their 2022 campaigns. Johnson had battled through an abdominal injury for parts of the season, then injured his ring finger...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby Named To 2023 Pro Bowl
Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have failed to reach their expectations coming into this season, the team has still had some excellent individual performances throughout the year. The offense has been carried by wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs, while Maxx Crosby has continued to be the motor of the defense.
How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs
After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
Patrick Peterson celebrates Vikings' pick with penalty kick
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still feeling the post-World Cup fever with his celebrations on Saturday. The 32-year-old intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in the early stages of the fourth quarter, then went to the end zone with the team to celebrate it with a penalty kick.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Bills
Christmas Weekend delivered some presents to NFL playoff hopefuls while leaving others clinging to life. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Tomlin can't be killed. Meanwhile, Tua is sinking the Dolphins, the Lions threw up on themselves in Carolina, and the Patriots just can’t get out of their own way.
Bears need Velus to build off best game of young NFL career
CHICAGO -- The Bears were outmatched Saturday at Soldier Field, fading in the second half of a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The defeat marked the Bears' eighth straight loss. But it wasn't all doom and gloom on Christmas Eve for Matt Eberflus' club. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones...
Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season
Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field. The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent. The Bills scored two touchdowns on the ground between Devin...
Grades for Fields, offense, defense in Bears' loss vs. Bills
CHICAGO -- The Bears have made a habit of being a thorn in the side of some of the NFL's best teams. Saturday was no different. The Bears jumped out to an early 10-6 lead on the Buffalo Bills at frigid Soldier Field but were eventually undone by injuries, questionable play calling, and a lack of talent at key positions.
NBC Sports
La’el Collins carted to locker room, Bengals up 15-0
The first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Patriots has gone very well for the Bengals with a couple of exceptions. Kicker Evan McPherson hasn’t been able to make his extra points and right tackle La'el Collins has been carted to the locker room. Collins went down after...
Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick
After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. The Houston Texans defeated divisional opponent Tennessee Titans on Saturday, lifting them to two wins this season. The Texans' record now stands at 2-12-1, giving them a .167 win percentage – worse than the Bears' .200.
