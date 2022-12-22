ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned as Bills stop Fields at frigid Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The Bears could not deliver their fans an early Christmas present on Saturday at Soldier Field. Playing in freezing temperatures on the lakefront, the short-handed Bears jumped out to a 10-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills. But the Bears were once again unable to make the winning plays needed down the stretch to pull off the upset, falling 35-13 to lose their eighth game in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Can 'Classic' Cowboys Catch the Eagles in NFC? Top 10 Takes

On a nail-biting Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, Santa brought the Dallas Cowboys a scintillating NFC East victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and DFW a huge sigh of relief ... 10. Biggest Play? - You know you've seen a classic when you can't pinpoint the key play of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills

Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton active for Broncos

The Broncos listed several key players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they’ll have all of them in the lineup. Edge rusher Randy Gregory, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback K'Waun Williams, and left guard Dalton Risner are all active for the Christmas afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. The Broncos will also have quarterback Russell Wilson back after he missed last Sunday with a concussion.
Yardbarker

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby Named To 2023 Pro Bowl

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have failed to reach their expectations coming into this season, the team has still had some excellent individual performances throughout the year. The offense has been carried by wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs, while Maxx Crosby has continued to be the motor of the defense.
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs

After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

La’el Collins carted to locker room, Bengals up 15-0

The first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Patriots has gone very well for the Bengals with a couple of exceptions. Kicker Evan McPherson hasn’t been able to make his extra points and right tackle La'el Collins has been carted to the locker room. Collins went down after...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick

After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. The Houston Texans defeated divisional opponent Tennessee Titans on Saturday, lifting them to two wins this season. The Texans' record now stands at 2-12-1, giving them a .167 win percentage – worse than the Bears' .200.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy