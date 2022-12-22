Read full article on original website
New York Post
Thousands of NYCHA residents left without heat, hot water during frigid Christmas weather
Thousands of New Yorkers in city-owned buildings were without heat or hot water Monday — a frigid jolt that included a nightmarish Christmas weekend at an East Harlem building where tenants were left cold, wet and without elevator access after a rooftop tank spill. “It was like a waterfall coming down the steps. I had to put a towel down so it wouldn’t come in my apartment,” Lincoln Houses resident Chante Hill said of the “dirty water” that seeped into her own and neighbors’ homes after the pump burst sometime Christmas Eve. The misery was felt elsewhere as well for...
News Channel Nebraska
More than 2,500 US flights canceled the day after Christmas so far
Last week's winter weather travel mess is lingering like a hangover into this week. In the wake of dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather across the nation, air transportation cancellations and delays continued to slam travelers on Monday. More than 2,500 flights within, into or out of the US had...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media
FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
