Thousands of New Yorkers in city-owned buildings were without heat or hot water Monday — a frigid jolt that included a nightmarish Christmas weekend at an East Harlem building where tenants were left cold, wet and without elevator access after a rooftop tank spill. “It was like a waterfall coming down the steps. I had to put a towel down so it wouldn’t come in my apartment,” Lincoln Houses resident Chante Hill said of the “dirty water” that seeped into her own and neighbors’ homes after the pump burst sometime Christmas Eve. The misery was felt elsewhere as well for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO