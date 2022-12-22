ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warming trend to follow cold Christmas Day

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Temperatures are mostly in the teens over the northern 2/3 of the state this Christmas morning, with 20s over South Alabama. The sky will stay sunny today; the northern third of the state remains below freezing. After another very cold night tonight, a warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the 35-45 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Arctic blast may bring more cranes to Alabama

Officials at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge say 12 endangered whooping cranes and about 15,000 sandhill cranes have already flown into the refuge near Decatur and this week’s winter weather blast could send even more of the majestic birds to Alabama. The refuge, a 35,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S....
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

A little snow possible today in parts of Alabama

A “clipper” weather system could bring a little snow to parts of northern Alabama today, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama and the northern part of central Alabama are the areas that could see snowflakes; the rest of the state isn’t expected to get any.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!

Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Christmas chill: How cold was it last night?

Alabama shivered through another brutally cold night and morning on Saturday, but sunny weather is in the forecast for the rest of Christmas Eve. It will still be very cold, however. Highs today (Saturday, Dec. 24) are not expected to break the freezing point (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in north and central Alabama. (Today’s forecast highs are at the top of this post.)
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm

The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Temperatures remain below freezing through Christmas

Clear skies will proceed through the rest of this evening. Temperatures remain below freezing for a couple more days with wind chills gripping tight to values in the teens. With clear skies overhead, tonight will be bitterly cold again with "feels like" temperatures in the single digits. If you head out late to a Christmas Eve service, be certain to bundle up in layers.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
