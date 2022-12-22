Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Inland HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen into the upper 20s to low 30s. The Hard Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen into the upper 20s to low 30s. The Hard Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.
