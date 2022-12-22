Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats remain No. 5 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Unbeaten Purdue hung on to the top spot. The 12-0 Boilermakers were followed by UConn (13-0), Houston (12-1) and Kansas (11-1). UCLA was ranked No. 11. ASU (11-2) was ranked No. 25...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play
Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
kjzz.org
Sunshine and warm temperatures attracts fans to Arizona for college bowl games
As a large swath of the country experiences bitter cold weather, Arizona’s sunshine is drawing college football fans to the state for bowl games. While the matchups are a huge boost to the economy, the gridiron isn’t the only tourist attraction according to Fiesta Bowl chief marketing officer Jose Moreno.
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
monovisions.com
Joan Myers: Devil’s Highway – On the Road in the American West
Andrew Smith Gallery is pleased to announce the exhibition: The Devil’s Highway: On the Road in The American West. For close to 50 years Joan Myers has been exploring and photographing the American West and has been showing at the Andrew Smith Gallery for nearly 30 years. Much of this time Myers lived in Santa Fe where the Andrew Smith Gallery had been located since the early 80s until its move to Tucson in 2018. Joan was a frequent visitor to Tucson and in 2022, relocated to Tucson permanently.
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
There's little rest for Tucson's family restaurants
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
Tucson High School student makes early acceptance to Harvard University
Itzel Rosales and her family found out she was accepted into Harvard University last week. She's learned a lot on her own, but credits her family for the person she is.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
granicus.com
How Oro Valley, AZ enhanced community engagement with OpenCities
Oro Valley, Arizona is a growing community nestled between the Catalina and Tortolita mountain ranges in northern Pima County. The city is situated about three miles north of Tucson and home to more than 47,000 residents. Oro Valley has been dubbed the “Upscale Tech Mecca” of Southern Arizona by the Arizona Daily Star newspaper and the city needed a website that meets the needs of its engaged residents and provides better service and features. City leaders implemented OpenCities, a Granicus website product that helps effectively connect residents with the information they need.
phoenixmag.com
Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions
Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
Builder
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Deems Tucson’s ‘Source of Income’ Ordinance Unlawful Following Investigation
In the wake of an investigation, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found an ordinance altering the city of Tucson’s fair housing policies to be unlawful in the state. “Tucson’s ordinance restricting home sellers and renters from considering the source of income of interested individuals violates state law,” said Brnovich.
realestatedaily-news.com
HSL Properties adds to their Portfolio with key parcel in The Crossroads at Gladden
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 23, 2022) — HSL Gladden Farms Crossroads Block 3, LLC an affiliate of HSL Properties, Inc. of Tucson (Omar Mireles, President) closed on +/- 22 acres known as Block 3 of The Crossroads at Gladden specific plan in Marana. The purchase price was $6,349,058 ($288,594 per acre).
realestatedaily-news.com
QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted
A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
KGUN 9
Christmas Day forecast: Merry and Bright
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No arctic air here! Pleasant conditions continue through Christmas Day with lots of sunshine, light winds and highs in the 70s. We'll warm up even more heading into early next week, with highs jumping to the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday in the Tucson area. Late...
KOLD-TV
Arizona Attorney General’s Office declares Tucson’s ‘source of income’ ordinance illegal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 22, notified the city of Tucson that its “source of income” ordinance must be rescinded because it violates state law. The ordinance makes it unlawful for a landlord or property manager to deny...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona County was Stumped by Unregistered Voters, Old Addresses, Discrepant Tallies, Emails Reveal
Following the November 8 midterm elections, officials in Pima County, Arizona, struggled to determine how to handle provisional ballots cast by unregistered voters, discrepant provisional ballot totals, and ballots cast by voters with old addresses — even asking the secretary of state’s office for guidance. The confusion and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
Comments / 0