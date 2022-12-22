ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats remain No. 5 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Unbeaten Purdue hung on to the top spot. The 12-0 Boilermakers were followed by UConn (13-0), Houston (12-1) and Kansas (11-1). UCLA was ranked No. 11. ASU (11-2) was ranked No. 25...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play

Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
TUCSON, AZ
monovisions.com

Joan Myers: Devil’s Highway – On the Road in the American West

Andrew Smith Gallery is pleased to announce the exhibition: The Devil’s Highway: On the Road in The American West. For close to 50 years Joan Myers has been exploring and photographing the American West and has been showing at the Andrew Smith Gallery for nearly 30 years. Much of this time Myers lived in Santa Fe where the Andrew Smith Gallery had been located since the early 80s until its move to Tucson in 2018. Joan was a frequent visitor to Tucson and in 2022, relocated to Tucson permanently.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
GILBERT, AZ
granicus.com

How Oro Valley, AZ enhanced community engagement with OpenCities

Oro Valley, Arizona is a growing community nestled between the Catalina and Tortolita mountain ranges in northern Pima County. The city is situated about three miles north of Tucson and home to more than 47,000 residents. Oro Valley has been dubbed the “Upscale Tech Mecca” of Southern Arizona by the Arizona Daily Star newspaper and the city needed a website that meets the needs of its engaged residents and provides better service and features. City leaders implemented OpenCities, a Granicus website product that helps effectively connect residents with the information they need.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions

Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
TUCSON, AZ
Builder

Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community

Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
MARANA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Christmas Day forecast: Merry and Bright

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No arctic air here! Pleasant conditions continue through Christmas Day with lots of sunshine, light winds and highs in the 70s. We'll warm up even more heading into early next week, with highs jumping to the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday in the Tucson area. Late...
TUCSON, AZ

