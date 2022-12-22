Effective: 2022-12-26 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; Slope AREAS OF FOG IN SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA THROUGH THIS MORNING Areas of fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in parts of southwest North Dakota through this morning. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and should use extra caution when traveling. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog will dissipate later this morning.

BILLINGS COUNTY, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO