Effective: 2022-12-26 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Inland HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen into the upper 20s to low 30s. The Hard Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.

4 HOURS AGO