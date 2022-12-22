Read full article on original website
Related
Vail area ministers talk about how the old story of Christmas resonates in the world today
The Christmas story has been told by Christians for 2,000 years or so. But that story still resonates among believers. At Grace Lutheran Church in Edwards, Pastor Jason Haynes said this year’s theme is that Jesus came for the broken. “This should be a time of happiness,” Haynes said....
Christmas, Hanukkah, Charlie Brown, the Canadian Brass and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/23/22
Get into the holiday spirit with live music at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with the Canadian Brass on Friday. This lively brass quintet is sure to dazzle and delight with holiday classics like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “White Christmas” and so many more.
VIDEO: It’s a Thresher Glade holiday at Beaver Creek: ON THE HILL 12.23.22
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a run through Thresher Glade at Beaver Creek while spreading cheer and good news for those incoming visitors dreaming of a white Christmas.
Is Vail’s lodging occupancy dip for Christmas week affecting other businesses in town?
Lodging occupancy for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day looks like it will be down from the record-setting numbers of 2021. But the impact is uncertain from that dip. Drew Riley is an owner of longtime Vail Village restaurants Russell’s and Los Amigos. Riley said Russell’s...
Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival cancels 2023 event over scheduling conflict
The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival has canceled its 2023 event, citing the scheduling conflict created by the Block Party in Eagle moving from its traditional June date to the same August weekend. Mushroom Festival co-organizer James Harrison said the festival never had professional promotors or event organizers on...
Linda Hill, longtime local marketing agency owner, passes the torch
After 25 years of marketing agency ownership and more than 35 years in the industry, Linda Hill, the president of Edwards-based Hill Aevium, has announced her retirement. Hill has sold her firm to Megan Talbott, who will be making a return to Eagle County. Hill is well known for her...
Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer
Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
Howard: A cheerful holiday season
We hope you enjoyed Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. It felt great to celebrate the mountain’s anniversary with champagne toasts, birthday cake, the launch of our first Ice Bar, live mountaintop music, and concerts in the village. Most importantly, it was outstanding to see our December storms...
Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel
What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
‘An extremely rare event:’ Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle
A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
Sustainable Vail: Sustainable giving this holiday season
This holiday season, sustainable practices are just one gift you can give yourself, your community and your planet. When selecting and presenting the perfect gift, there are ways in which we can all reduce our impact on the environment. Following are a few sustainable giving tips to utilize this holiday season and throughout the year.
Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail
“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
A lasting legacy for Todd Johnson: Local family starts fundraiser for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health￼
Charismatic, compassionate, giving, selfless, adventurous and funny were just some of the adjectives used to describe Todd Johnson at his recent celebration of life. “Todd had a heart of gold,” wrote his step-sister Hallie in her speech at the ceremony. “He knew how to slow down, live in the moment, and treat others well.”
Grateful Dead cover band to play Bob Weir’s guitar at Agave
When: Friday, Dec. 23, 10 p.m. A guitar once owned and played by Grateful Dead musician and founding member Bob Weir will be brought to life on the Agave stage this Friday by guitarist Rob Eaton and the Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue cover band. The custom guitar, which is...
Q&A with Vail’s Elizabeth Basso
With more than 25 years of experience in interior design, Elizabeth Basso, owner of Basso Interiors, brings her clients’ dreams to life. She has inspired her clients with all types of projects, from a one room remodel to new luxury homes over 10,000 square feet. She excels at customizing spaces to the passions and sensibilities of each client, ushering in a warm, colorful and inviting feel — not just through design, but also through her personality.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0