ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

OFFICIAL: S Aden Nelson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyNWo_0jraIPzK00

S Aden Nelson

Height: 6'2" Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Versailles, Ky.

High school: Woodford County

Power Five Offers: Kentucky, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: Army, Ball State, Navy.

Evaluation:

Long defensive back that played both safety spots and played a fair amount of snaps in the box. Also played receiver in high school and it shows in his ability to make plays on the ball. Has a good understanding of a receiver's leverage and uses it to create tight coverage.

Playing time projection:

Not sure he sticks at safety. He looks like he could grow into an off-the-ball linebacker if he packs on about 20-25 pounds or so. Either way, he'll likely be involved on special teams early in his career while he develops into a legitimate option at safety/linebacker.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
MountaineerMaven

Update on Unsigned Commits

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
BuckeyesNow

2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
LouisvilleReport

Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program. Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTRF- 7News

Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
247Sports

Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU

There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap

"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kevin Willard: Big Ten doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game," has caused its title drought

Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten's basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn't afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball coach went in-depth about it on his radio show. "I just don't think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone's on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open -- you know, obviously, it's a football conference -- and I think they're worried about football. I don't think they understand how to schedule a basketball game," he said. "I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference ... You're never on the road more than two games. We'd never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that's why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy