ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Judge questions San Francisco tactics in homeless sweeps

By JANIE HAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFFdB_0jraIFPI00
FILE - A man stands next to tents on a sidewalk in San Francisco on April 21, 2020. Homeless people are asking a federal judge for an emergency order to stop San Francisco from dismantling tent encampments without offering shelter beds. They are also asking the court at a hearing Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to stop the city from destroying the belongings of homeless people. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in federal court Thursday questioned San Francisco’s tactics in homeless encampment cleanups, suggesting the city is not following its own policies of offering shelter beds to people being asked to leave a public area.

Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in U.S. District Court in Oakland did not issue a ruling on a request by homeless plaintiffs to make the city stop dismantling encampments until it has thousands more shelter beds. She said she would issue a written order on the request for a preliminary injunction.

Attorneys for San Francisco said its policies balance the rights of homeless people with a need to maintain public spaces clean and safe for everyone. In court documents, they said homeless people get plenty of notice of upcoming cleanings, receive offers of help and shelter and are asked to leave an encampment only after declining an offer to stay elsewhere.

But the judge pointed to evidence provided by the Coalition on Homelessness and seven plaintiffs, containing academic analysis and detailed eyewitness accounts of numerous sweeps conducted in the past three years that show homeless people were deprived of personal items and pushed out with nowhere to go.

“The policy isn’t the problem,” Ryu said in the virtual hearing. “The question is how is that policy being executed.”

The Coalition on Homelessness sued San Francisco in September, alleging that the city clears out encampments not to connect homeless people to services and housing as it claims, but in response to neighborhood complaints and to drive out homeless residents.

The lawsuit is among several pending in Western states where visible homelessness has grown amid a shortage of shelter beds and affordable housing.

The coalition in San Francisco also requested a preliminary injunction to stop city workers from seizing tents, clothing and other belongings of homeless people unless it follows its own policies of bagging and tagging items for safekeeping for up to 90 days.

Jim Emery, deputy city attorney for San Francisco, acknowledged that outreach workers may not have specific shelter beds available at the start of an encampment cleanup, but said everyone who wants one gets a bed indoors by the end of the day.

But legal declarations submitted by homeless people, formerly homeless people and their advocates show many instances where beds were not offered. Instead, people were cited and threatened with arrest if they did not leave the area and their belongings were haphazardly trashed in rushed, early-morning sweeps.

Both sides acknowledged that the city is short thousands of shelter beds and there is no way for homeless people to voluntarily get off the streets and into shelters unless they are offered one during a cleanup.

There were 34 beds available as of Friday, said Zal K. Shroff, senior attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, one of several legal organizations representing the coalition. There are an estimated 7,800 homeless people in San Francisco.

The judge was also skeptical of Emery’s explanation that the reason city street cleaners disposed of laptops, prosthetics, a wheelchair and working bikes — as plaintiffs swore in legal declarations — was that the items might have intermingled with needles used to inject drugs.

City policy allows street cleaners to dispose of garbage, abandoned belongings and items that present a health or safety risk.

The lawsuit is the latest in a yearslong battle between politically liberal San Francisco and the thousands of people sleeping on sidewalks and in vehicles along neighborhood streets.

In 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled it unconstitutional to cite or arrest people for sleeping in public when there is no shelter available.

Last week, a federal judge issued an emergency injunction to stop the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a large homeless encampment downtown, in response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Arizona. Authorities cannot enforce camping bans on anyone unable to obtain a shelter bed and can only seize property that is illegal or a threat.

The ACLU of New Mexico and others sued the city of Albuquerque this week, alleging officials are destroying encampments and criminalizing people for being homeless.

Comments / 389

Tania Greene
6d ago

How is it that there are homeless Americans in tents but immigrants can come here in busses and get put up in a hotel and given all kinds of support..how is it that we can afford to help Ukraine another country before we take care of our own? This story makes America look even more stupid to other countries..we will help others just as long as they aren't black by the way before we help our own citizens???

Reply(54)
140
PEACE BRO........
6d ago

Homeless Veterans need to get to a VA Center and get help, it’s out there !!! Homeless people with mental health issues that are keeping them from working need to get to social services and get connected to a mental health expert for help! Addicts there’s help in every major city and there are jobs available and you need to get out of high income areas as you’re not going to get housing in that area starting out…….

Reply(18)
66
D Wooden
6d ago

Where do they put all these homeless people

Reply(8)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who appeared to be “on a mission” as he hunted victims for ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County. Three of the four slayings listed in court documents Tuesday have already been disclosed by authorities — who earlier said they had linked suspect Wesley Brownlee to the killings of six men and the wounding of a woman — but charges had not been filed. Tuesday’s fourth case, an April 2021 slaying that brings the total to seven killings, was previously unreported.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge bars San Francisco from clearing homeless camps

SAN FRANCISCO --  A federal judge has temporarily banned San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments, saying the city violated its own policies by failing to offer other shelter.Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in U.S. District Court in Oakland granted an emergency order Friday night that bars the city from taking away tents and confiscating the belongings of encampment dwellers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.The move came in a lawsuit filed on behalf of homeless plaintiffs that sought to stop San Francisco from dismantling homeless encampments until it has thousands of additional shelter beds.Ryu cited evidence presented by the plaintiffs that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Black Wealth Builders Fund Supports Black Homeownership

A new loan fund in the San Francisco Bay Area is creating a new model for supporting Black homeownership by offering zero-interest loans to help Black households make the down payment on a home, which is often a major stumbling block for new homebuyers. Frances Nguyen reports on the story for Next City.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Couple targeted in racist rant at San Ramon In-N-Out overwhelmed by public support

SAN RAMON -- Two friends who were the targets of a racist, homophobic rant at San Ramon In-N-Out they captured on cell phone video were overwhelmed Monday night by the widespread support they have received and the quick arrest of the alleged suspect in the case. San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson said the suspect -- 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver, Colorado -- has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime. He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez.  Arine Kim and Elliot Ha told KPIX that they were at the restaurant and trying some...
SAN RAMON, CA
San José Spotlight

Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction

Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.” Herring, a single mom working two jobs while attending college full-time,... The post Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Medical School That Injected Pesticides Into Inmates: Our Bad

A medical college in San Francisco has offered its apologies more than 50 years after allowing its researchers to conduct dozens of unethical medical experiments on California inmates. The work of two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco between 1960 and 1980 was thrust back into the spotlight this month after the publication of a report by the school’s Program for Historical Reconciliation, which found no evidence that Dr. Howard Maibach and Dr. William Epstein had obtained informed consent from the more than 2,600 incarcerated men they experimented on. Their research involved putting the inmates, who volunteered and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person killed in Christmas Eve shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – A person was shot and killed along International Boulevard in Oakland on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police are asking anyone with more information to please call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Faction Introduces Driverless Delivery for Tech-Forward Businesses in San Francisco Bay Area; Cocola Bakery Is First Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022-- Today, Faction Technology, Inc., a driverless-technology company offering solutions that solve inefficiencies in micro-logistics and vehicles on demand, announced it is bringing driverless delivery to portions of the San Francisco Bay Area. Faction’s first partner is Cocola Bakery, which is using Faction to reliably deliver to its customers around the metro region. Deliveries will be made ​​in lightweight, electric vehicles based on three wheel EV platforms from Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) and from ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO). Since July, Faction has made regular deliveries to the bakery’s customers and it’s now looking to add additional delivery partners in the coming months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005031/en/ Faction D1 Cargo driverless delivery vehicle based on the Arcimoto FUV platform (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN DIEGO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Airport to debut new brand name

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfpublicpress.org

12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment

In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
BERKELEY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy