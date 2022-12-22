ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thousands of NYC nurses threaten strike amid unsafe staffing and tripledemic

By Caroline Lewis
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxPIr_0jraFWUI00
Members of the New York State Nurses Association rally adjacent to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Nov. 17, 2021

Thousands of New York City nurses have voted in favor of going on strike if they’re not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, the New York State Nurses Association announced at a press conference in Manhattan Thursday.

The strike authorization vote does not require the nurses to strike by a particular date, but rather allows them to deliver a 10-day notice of a strike at any time. The workers’ current contract expires Dec. 31.

Voting has taken place in recent days at 12 New York City medical centers and hospital systems, and more than half — representing about 14,000 of 17,000 nurses so far — have voted in favor of authorizing a strike. The remaining hospitals are expected to have results soon, and the New York State Nurses Association predicts they will follow suit.

Negotiations at the hospitals have been ongoing for months and have stalled over demands for safer staffing levels , as well as better pay and health benefits.

“We want to protect our patients, so staffing is No. 1,” said Aretha Morgan, a nurse in the pediatric emergency room at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Washington Heights. “We don’t want to strike but we will strike if management gives us no other choice.”

After publication, Angela Karafazli, a spokesperson for New York-Presbyterian, noted that only three of the network’s facilities will be affected: NYP/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NYP/Allen Hospital and NYP/Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital.

Hospitals have struggled to recruit and retain nurses and other staff amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent report from industry groups including the Healthcare Association of New York State and the Greater New York Hospital Association, “100% of the state’s hospitals report nursing shortages they cannot fill.”

The issue has become more urgent as hospitals have grappled this winter with an influx of patients infected with the flu, RSV and COVID-19 . Morgan said nurses on her unit have been dealing with high caseloads in recent weeks that have affected patient care.

Gothamist reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office for comment on how the state plans to address ongoing staffing issues at hospitals – and if there’s a plan in place to protect patient care if nurses do go on strike.

The 12 hospitals are listed below:

  • BronxCare Health System – voted in favor
  • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Interfaith Medical Center
  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center – voted in favor
  • Mount Sinai Hospital – voted in favor
  • Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West – voted in favor
  • New York-Presbyterian – voted in favor
  • Richmond University Medical Center – voted in favor
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

This story was updated to clarify how many hospitals have currently voted as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

5 pediatric flu deaths reported in NY: Health Department

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five pediatric flu deaths have been reported in New York so far for the 2022-2023 influenza season, health officials with the state said Friday. The latest numbers are for the week ending Dec. 17. There were no pediatric flu deaths in the 2020-2021 flu season and two deaths in the 2021-2022 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Amid Winter Storm, ACS Says Infants Should Never Sleep With Blankets or in Adult Beds

Amid the winter storm, the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) is reminding parents and caregivers with infants about the ways to keep their children safe while sleeping. Officials said there is serious danger associated with babies less than a year-old sleeping with parents in adult beds, or sleeping with blankets or quilts, which can create a risk of suffocation. To keep babies warm and safe, parents and caregivers are urged to dress them in an extra layer of infant clothing or in a wearable blanket, such as a sleep sack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn woman sues de Blasio, city after tripping over sidewalk outside his house

A Brooklyn woman is suing former Mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on the uneven sidewalk outside his house and knocked four dental crowns out of her mouth. Carole Kolb-King said in a Friday lawsuit that de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, their neighbors and the City of New York are to blame for the June accident. The suit claims they all knew that the sidewalk split at a hazardous junction between the 11th Street properties — but “willfully and negligently failed” to fix it. The filing alleges de Blasio and McCray had “actual and constructive notice” of “the dangerous nature”...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved

Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man, 54, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street

A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street early Monday, police said. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck near Rockaway Blvd. and Livonia Ave. in Brownsville about 3:45 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy