Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested.
Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon.
A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire in the living room, quickly getting it contained.
During the investigation, detectives learned Bailey had intentionally set fire to the home by setting a mattress on fire.
Bailey was arrested without incident and the fire caused a total of $5,000 worth of damage.
