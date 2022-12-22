ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAIPM_0jraEwLh00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested.

Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon.

A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire in the living room, quickly getting it contained.

During the investigation, detectives learned Bailey had intentionally set fire to the home by setting a mattress on fire.

Bailey was arrested without incident and the fire caused a total of $5,000 worth of damage.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: RV fully engulfed in Abilene, cause unknown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street. Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed. No one […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Shots fired at Abilene Allsups

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were shots fired at an Abilene Allsup’s Tuesday evening. Around 10:00 p.m. December 20, the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the Allsups on Barrow Street. According to an APD officer, witnesses heard “Give me all your money” followed by shots fired. No one was hit and the suspect and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Apartment fire on north side of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire on the north side of Abilene. On December 21, AFD was called out to Riatta Ranch Apartments off of Musken Road in response to a fire. The fire affected one apartment and was quickly put out. According to AFD, the fire […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Victim assaulted after traffic accident in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a report of a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Victim shot in leg in north Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of EN 16th Street – Theft of Motor VehiclePolice responded to a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Building collapses in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building collapsed in downtown Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The building, which seems to have been undergoing demolition across from Grain Theory off N 2nd Street, collapsed around 2:00 p.m. First responders say everyone that was inside the building during demolition has been accounted for has been and no injuries have been […]
ABILENE, TX
kwhi.com

ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL

An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
CALDWELL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It crushes your spirit’: Members of the Restoration Church of Abilene speak out on the fire that took their building, just one week before Christmas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days after the fire, soot and remains of the Restoration Church of Abilene still swirl through the air. Wally Estrada, Pastor, shared more about this incident. “It would be Sunday morning, at about 1:30 in the morning. We got a call from the ring alarm,” said Estrada. He and other members […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

North Abilene home catches fire Tuesday morning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home caught fire in Abilene early Tuesday morning. The fire happened at a residence at Forrest Street and State Street sometime after 8:00 a.m. Witnesses at the scene told KTAB and KRBC there were flames coming from the attic. Multiple people who were home at the time of the fire […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy