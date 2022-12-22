Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Facebook post to find sleeping bag for Norwalk homeless man leads to $2K in donations
A homeless man in Norwalk is calling the community around him a "Christmas Miracle" after a Facebook post led to thousands of dollars in donations.
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Decorated holiday homes: Johnny's Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza
News 12 has been showing some of the most decorated homes in New Jersey, and today we're highlighting this home in Hazlet where folks make it a tradition to stop by "Johnny's Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza."
News 12
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
A street in Lindenhurst turned to ice on Saturday in the aftermath of the bomb cyclone that tore through Long Island. South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures. Lindenhurst resident Anthony DeFarro told...
Fallen tree damages New Rochelle home
The tree smashed four of their cars and damaged the windows of their home.
News 12
Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro
Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
Annual Warwick holiday display comes to an end
A Warwick senior citizen who has put on a neighborhood holiday display for decades is saying goodbye to his longtime tradition with a final display this year.
Holiday shopping crowds brave freezing temperatures and icy road conditions
News 12’s Chris Keating was in Hoboken to see how shoppers were dealing with the weather.
FDNY: 3 injured in apartment fire in the Longwood section of the Bronx
The FDNYS says the fire started around 7p.m. at at 651 Southern Blvd.
Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx sees major flooding
News 12's Carmen Grant is in the Bronx taking a closer look at the flooding on the Henry Hudson Parkway.
News 12
Edgewater streets inundated with floodwaters
Flooding from high tides, rain and wind is affecting communities across New Jersey Friday, including in Edgewater. Cars were spotted nearly completely underwater in some parking lots, while some drivers unwisely tried to navigate deep water on the roads. At the Edgewater Tennis Club, water didn’t end up flooding inside,...
Must-see viewer video shows waterspout in Long Beach
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says that most people don't think about waterspouts in the winter, but the right dynamics happened for it to occur.
Several LIers spend Christmas Eve cleaning up wreckage left behind by storm
Residents in East Rockaway and Freeport – among those towns hit hardest – are already moving forward.
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
News 12
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
The South Shore of Long Island experienced major flooding issues from the storm on Friday. News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads. Several cars and trucks were seen driving through the floodwaters....
Wall collapses at Yonkers auto body shop
Theresa Boulvin, the owner of P and T’s Auto Care Shop, says it has been a known issue that the building is unsafe, but nothing has been done by the landlord.
Fire rips through Farmingdale home on Christmas Eve
They say it started at 7 a.m. on West Oak Street with the flames were coming from the second floor of the home.
Residents gather for Christmas Eve Mass in Yonkers
Hundreds of the Catholic faithful gathered at St. John the Baptist Parish in Yonkers for Christmas Eve mass.
Heavy wind, wet and cold temperatures impact Brooklyn areas
News 12's Shakti Denis is in Brooklyn taking a look at the current conditions hitting the borough.
