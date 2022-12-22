ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro

Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Edgewater streets inundated with floodwaters

Flooding from high tides, rain and wind is affecting communities across New Jersey Friday, including in Edgewater. Cars were spotted nearly completely underwater in some parking lots, while some drivers unwisely tried to navigate deep water on the roads. At the Edgewater Tennis Club, water didn’t end up flooding inside,...
EDGEWATER, NJ

