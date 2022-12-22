ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox56news.com

Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Catholic Action Center helps warm unsheltered individuals

LEXINGTON, Ky. — With frigid temperatures sweeping over the country, Lexington’s Catholic Action Center is helping those who are unsheltered in the city stay warm. A day before Christmas and in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers with the Lexington Catholic Action Center are giving their time to make sure some of the most vulnerable people around the city stay warm.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Man found dead in car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Owner Rebecca Richter says Crossings of Lexington has been open 30 years. For 28 of them, J.D. Elam has been coming through their doors. “My family, as of last year, I’m the only one left now,” said Elam. “So, these people are my family now, literally.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Celebrating ‘Christmas Under the Bridge’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving and Carolyn Givens, is someone who has generosity flowing through her veins. Some call her friend, some even call her mom, but this Christmas, she’s going by Mrs. Claus. “I wanted to be Mrs. Claus because I love giving...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bereadylexington.com

Missing Person Alert for Lexington Woman

UPDATE #2: Doris Lunce has NOT been located. A person matching her description was taken to a shelter and identified. The found person is NOT Doris Lunce. UPDATE: Doris Lunce has been located safe and sound. She has returned to the shelter. The Lexington Fire Department and Emergency Management have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

PHOTOS: Santa visits Baptist Health NICU babies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Santa visited NICU babies at Baptist Health Lexington for their first Christmas!. Staff brought in babies for their visit with Santa and took photos for the families. Nurse Carol McGonigal was on hand with her 41 hand-crocheted holiday hats. Hospital volunteer Jack Patterson was in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business. Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.
LEXINGTON, KY

