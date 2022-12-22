Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
fox56news.com
Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this holiday season
The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this …. The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Santa visits NICU...
WKYT 27
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
spectrumnews1.com
Catholic Action Center helps warm unsheltered individuals
LEXINGTON, Ky. — With frigid temperatures sweeping over the country, Lexington’s Catholic Action Center is helping those who are unsheltered in the city stay warm. A day before Christmas and in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers with the Lexington Catholic Action Center are giving their time to make sure some of the most vulnerable people around the city stay warm.
WTVQ
Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
fox56news.com
Community helps fix up Lexington woman’s deteriorating home before Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sylvania Bell is spending Christmas at home. It might sound like nothing special, but for her, it’s a dream come true. Her home has been on the brink of unlivable for the past 20 years. “She had baking sheets tacked to the ceilings...
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
WKYT 27
Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Owner Rebecca Richter says Crossings of Lexington has been open 30 years. For 28 of them, J.D. Elam has been coming through their doors. “My family, as of last year, I’m the only one left now,” said Elam. “So, these people are my family now, literally.”
WKYT 27
Celebrating ‘Christmas Under the Bridge’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving and Carolyn Givens, is someone who has generosity flowing through her veins. Some call her friend, some even call her mom, but this Christmas, she’s going by Mrs. Claus. “I wanted to be Mrs. Claus because I love giving...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
spectrumnews1.com
Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
bereadylexington.com
Missing Person Alert for Lexington Woman
UPDATE #2: Doris Lunce has NOT been located. A person matching her description was taken to a shelter and identified. The found person is NOT Doris Lunce. UPDATE: Doris Lunce has been located safe and sound. She has returned to the shelter. The Lexington Fire Department and Emergency Management have...
WTVQ
PHOTOS: Santa visits Baptist Health NICU babies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Santa visited NICU babies at Baptist Health Lexington for their first Christmas!. Staff brought in babies for their visit with Santa and took photos for the families. Nurse Carol McGonigal was on hand with her 41 hand-crocheted holiday hats. Hospital volunteer Jack Patterson was in...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business. Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.
