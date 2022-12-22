Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa Placed On Bed Rest Due To Nerve Pain
Busy times are ahead for Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple are over the moon and announced Baby El Moussa is loading and will make his or her debut in early 2023. While Heather has been forming a child in her body, her body is fighting […] The post Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa Placed On Bed Rest Due To Nerve Pain appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0