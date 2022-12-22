Busy times are ahead for Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple are over the moon and announced Baby El Moussa is loading and will make his or her debut in early 2023. While Heather has been forming a child in her body, her body is fighting […] The post Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa Placed On Bed Rest Due To Nerve Pain appeared first on Reality Tea.

33 MINUTES AGO