As Alabama prepares for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against Kansas State, I’m remembering things about the New Orleans football bowl game and, particularly, Paul Bryant. Bryant coached in eight Sugar Bowl games at Alabama and also sent his 1950 Kentucky team against Oklahoma in the 1951 Sugar Bowl. That would have been the one time in the Sugar Bowl that Bryant, in his sixth season as a head coach, would not have been the preeminent coach.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO