KLTV
Free water offered to Overton residents
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
KLTV
East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton community members are dealing with little to no water due to a six-inch main water break that occurred Saturday morning. Crews were sent out on Christmas Eve to fix the water break, but repairs are not yet completed. “I thought I’m going to head to...
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
KLTV
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe. According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.
KLTV
Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is time when family and friends come together to share meals and gifts, but for some living in shelters, it is a time of recovery and redemption. In many cases the women who come to the ‘House of Hope’ shelter in Longview have lost everything...
KLTV
Pavlova roll by Chef Simon Webster
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, showed us how to make a perfectly light dessert that we all loved, and think you will, as well. Pavlova Roll. By Chef Simon Webster. 8 egg whites. 1 cup fine...
KLTV
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s just one of the careers that goes on 365 days a year, that’s animal caretaking. While many people were at home celebrating Christmas today, a few staff members and a volunteer with the SPCA of East Texas were spending time with their dogs.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Carolynn Estates water system in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Saturday for the Carolynn Estates water system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Carolynn Estates water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking). This notice affects...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Sunday for Gum Creek Water Supply customers. The notice is due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded incoming capacity causing a system wide outage. To all those who are experiencing very low pressure or are without water beginning Sunday, you are now under a boil water notice until further notification.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Lakeway Harbor water system in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Saturday for the Lakeway Harbor water system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Lakeway Harbor water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). This notice...
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
KLTV
One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Longview restaurant. According to Longview Police, at approximately 2:08 a.m. Friday, Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281. Officers located an adult male and an adult female...
KLTV
Lady Patriots basketball team finds success through aggression
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 9-2, the Lady Patriots are in the midst of a four-game road trip, getting two hard-fought wins on the road in New Mexico. They continue their traveling game against Oklahoma Christian next Friday. This is a team that’s getting stronger by emphasizing more aggressive play.
