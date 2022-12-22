Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States HistoryYana BostongirlOcoee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Surfing Santas carve cold waves, bring holiday spirit to chilled Florida beachgoers
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Christmas in Florida wouldn’t be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve. This year though, a...
click orlando
News 6 viewers share photos, videos from holiday freeze in Central Florida
Central Florida saw the coldest temperatures to hit the area in two years over the weekend. The temperatures dipped down into the 20s and 30s across the area. The chill brought with it some sights that are very uncommon in the Sunshine State, including icicles and even some sleet in parts of Brevard County.
click orlando
Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
click orlando
Passengers at Orlando International Airport deal with cancellations after Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas is over, but the holiday travel rush at Orlando International Airport is not. According to FlightAware, nearly 100 flights were cancelled on Monday morning. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida | Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas | Become a News 6 Insider]. “I’m...
click orlando
Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas, FL
ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas, Florida does not have snow. It does not have reindeer, you won’t find carolers in the streets or whimsical cottages. And the closest thing you’ll find to chestnuts roasting on an open fire are gator steaks roasting on a propane grill. So why...
click orlando
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
click orlando
Riff On This: Special features Orlando jazz musician with a different kind of Christmas song
Orlando – What’s Christmas without Christmas music, right? From classic songs to modern Christmas standard, it’s really the music that’s the driving force of the holiday spirit. Orlando jazz musician John Korbel recalls a recent post he saw on a friend’s Facebook page regarding jazz music...
click orlando
Orange County shelters expected to be filled amid Central Florida freeze
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This Christmas weekend, Central Florida’s homeless community is expected to fill shelters due to frigid temperatures. With lows dipping into the 20s, advocates said it will be unsafe to be outside for long periods of time. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage...
click orlando
Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire
DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
click orlando
Volusia WWII veteran welcomed home after Hurricane Ian displaced him
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Volusia County World War II veteran will get to spend Christmas finally back inside his own home. Danny Levenson’s home was flooded during Hurricane Ian, but on Friday, the community welcomed him back after another resident fixed it back up. [TRENDING: Vandals cause...
click orlando
2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash kills Kissimmee man, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Mazda 3 westbound on Osceola Parkway east of Interstate 4 around 6:55 a.m. when he lost control and ran off of the road to for unknown reasons.
click orlando
‘That’s what church is about:’ Lake County cold weather shelters prep as arctic blast draws near
EUSTIS, Fla. – Cold Weather shelters are set and ready for people as Lake County is set to be impacted by an artic blast throughout the weekend. “This will turn into an area with cots, and this will be like the men’s side over here, and the other side over there will house women,” said Pastor Dann Ragan with LifePointe Church in Eustis.
click orlando
Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast
PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
click orlando
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Horizon High School’s Daniel Porto
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Wednesday was early signing day when many top high school football recruits signed their letters of intent. One outstanding football player did not. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after hurricanes, officials say | TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties had their power restored after a Christmas Eve outage, according to a spokesperson with the company. Around 9 p.m., the company reported that 2,706 customers in the East Orange County and Seminole County area were...
click orlando
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
Comments / 0