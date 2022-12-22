ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks. In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Military.com

Family Devastated by Marine's Death

The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi, California, said the family is devastated and can't fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss. On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships

Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
ROCKLIN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
ABC10

Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA

There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy