The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks. In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
Military.com
Family Devastated by Marine's Death
The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi, California, said the family is devastated and can't fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss. On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting
To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time...
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
KCRA.com
Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA
There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
Here is a list of warming centers open in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With temperatures getting into the 40s, here is a list of five warming centers open in Sacramento, according to 211sacramento.org. Where: 6701 Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824. When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Capacity: 80. DHA - Pat Wright Building. Where: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento,...
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Sonora town saves tradition after thieves try to steal Christmas
SONORA, Calif. — A group of volunteers in Tuolumne County are scrambling to keep their 38-year long tradition alive after a Grinch tried to steal Christmas. But thanks to the community, the job is a little easier. Every year a Christmas Eve dinner is held in Sonora to bring...
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
Stockton officers and volunteers bring toys, smiles to neighborhoods touched by violence
STOCKTON, Calif. — For a 23rd year Saturday, the sounds and sights of police sirens brought smiles to some Stockton neighborhoods as police officers, volunteers and Santa delivered toys and gifts to nearly 20 families touched by violent crime. The Stockton Police Department's 23rd Annual Officer Matt Smith Christmas...
