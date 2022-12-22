Read full article on original website
Liberty Bowl: What Lance Leipold said about injury status for Daniel Hishaw, Kenny Logan
Despite participating in team activities as of late, Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is unlikely to play in KU’s Liberty Bowl matchup against Arkansas on Dec. 28, per the team’s head coach. Hishaw suffered a significant hip injury in KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on October...
Kansas Set to Take on Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time since the 2008 season, the Kansas Jayhawks will play postseason football when they travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. CT and will be...
Kenny Logan discusses his decision to return to Kansas in 2023
Kansas football fans received an early Christmas present a little over a week ago when safety Kenny Logan announced he would return to KU for a super senior season in 2023. According to Logan, he anticipated the 2022 season would be his last at KU when the season start, but after several conversations with loved ones and plenty of thought, he decided it was the best decision for his future.
Austin Booker feels he can maximize his potential at Kansas
Minnesota defensive end transfer Austin Booker announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday evening. He picked KU over multiple Big 10 programs and is set to enroll in January. The defensive end redshirted in his first season with the Minnesota program in 2021. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Booker...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.
Search continues, reward offered for 2 KC-area fugitives
CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according to the FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez. The FBI is offering $10k each to anyone who can provide information leading to the capture of Martinez or Sparks.
Lance Leipold talks Jason Bean's status for next season, if KU will look for a high school quarterback in '23
The Kansas football quarterback room is in an interesting spot as the New Year comes around. The Jayhawks have a star quarterback in Jalon Daniels, who took college football by storm in September and led KU to its best start in over a decade. Behind him, KU has a rising redshirt sophomore in Ben Easters and a rising redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko. But there are two quarterback dominoes that remained heading into National Signing Day week and both appear to have fallen or are in the process of falling.
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
Ottawa man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to a minor
The charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
Christmas night forecast: Wintry mix tonight, cold Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A light wintry mix is moving through Northeast Kansas this evening. Expect a light dusting of snow east of Highway 75, a wintry mix/sleet between Topeka and Manhattan and points north/south, and a glaze of ice west of Manhattan and again points north/south of there. There may be some slick spots Monday morning, but any amounts that fall will be light. Give extra time on the roads if you are out Monday morning.
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
