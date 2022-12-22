ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County man strangled neighbor’s chihuahua, authorities say

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRUdr_0jraDefe00

SAN BENITO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling and killing his neighbor’s chihuahua, documents show.

Valentin Ramirez, 67, was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal, Cameron County records show.

San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince

At 2:04 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the 24000 block of Resaca Santa Drive in San Benito, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral.

The deputy made contact with a woman, who said her son saw her neighbor strangle their brown chihuahua.

“[Her son] stated he saw Valentin get the chihuahua with both hands and choked the Chihuahua with bond hands causing the canine to die and place the canine in a black plastic bag,” the affidavit stated.

The woman said she then asked Ramirez about the dog, and he told her that would be the last time she saw her dog, authorities said.

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

The deputy made contact with Ramirez who said two dogs entered his property and he used a sling shot to try to scare the dogs away. The affidavit stated that Ramirez was confused when he was told he could not kill dogs that were on his property.

Deputies checked the property where they found blood along the fence. One of Ramirez’s dogs jumped on the tailgate of a red Chevy Colorado, where deputies would find the black bag with the chihuahua, authorities said.

The deputy noted that the chihuahua had blood on its head, as if it was struck by something.

Ramirez was placed under arrest and his bond was set at $10,000, records show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco

Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting

A homeowner in rural Weslaco was shot Friday after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mile 3 ½ after neighbors reported shots were fired in the home, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. When...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
KRGV

Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas

It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Mission police releases photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

The Mission Police Department released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. Police responded to Conway Avenue and 1st Street Thursday in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Ines Maria Guerra, 79, succumbed to her injuries at the scene,...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials identify inmate who died at Cameron County jail

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edcouch fire department among many answering call during freeze

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Volunteer fire fighters across the Rio Grande Valley are at the ready as a drastic change in weather on Friday throughout the region. The freezing conditions are putting pressure on local officials and firefighters to be ready and to respond as needed. So how are departments with limited staff prepared? At […]
EDCOUCH, TX
kurv.com

Police In Mission Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run

Police in Mission are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle near Conway Avenue and First Street Thursday afternoon. The driver fled from the scene, and the woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.
MISSION, TX
KLST/KSAN

Sea Turtle Inc. rescues over 120 cold stunned sea turtles

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea turtles are being affected with the recent cold front, which caused water to drop below 50 degrees. Sea Turtle Inc., Cameron County officials, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and volunteers rescued over 120 cold-stunned turtles on Christmas Eve. Sea turtles are stunned by cold water when water temperatures […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

SPI emergency lines back up

UPDATE: This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. with the most up-to-date status of the non-emergency lines. SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Emergency lines and non-emergency lines experienced interruptions Thursday, according to a press release from the City of South Padre Island. At 2 a.m., ValleyCentral spoke with local authorities who stated the lines […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy