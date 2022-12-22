Huskies Add Another Corner, Sign Oklahoma State's Muhammad

Before they could turn their full attention to Texas and the Alamo Bowl, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington coaches on Thursday signed another player in former Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

He's someone who knows how to beat the Longhorns, having been on the positive side of a 41-34 victory over Steve Sarkisian's team in Stillwater on October 8 — the same day the Huskies lost their last game, 45-38 to Arizona State on the road.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Muhammad is the fifth cornerback to join this UW recruiting class, and the most ready to play of the bunch. This group includes high school signees in Caleb Presley from Seattle, Curley Reed from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Leroy Bryant from Fairfield, California, plus SoCal junior-college addition Thaddeus Dixon.

Jabbar Muhammad had 9 pass break-ups for Oklahoma State this season. USA TODAY Sports

Clearly this was the position most in need of an upgrade for the DeBoer staff after the Huskies' All-Pac-12 selections Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon entered the NFL draft a year ago and left the new coaching staff with largely untested players.

Muhammad, a junior from DeSoto, Texas, is the 26th signee for the UW. He comes to the Huskies after he started every game for Oklahoma State (7-5) and had a breakout season with 48 tackles, 9 pass break-ups, an interception and a forced fumble. He played in 31 games overall, and knocked down 13 passes. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He leaves a team that won six of its first seven games before tailing off badly and dropping four of its final five, which led to him and nine other Cowboys players to head for the transfer portal.

Muhammad drew his first Oklahoma State start a year ago in the Fiesta Bowl and he was a standout in a 37-35 victory over Notre Dame, collecting 8 tackles and a pair of pass break-ups.

By entering the the portal, Muhammad passed up the Cowboys' postseason game, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

