gowatertown.net

SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning. Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 2:45 am in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue and found a storage shed in a backyard on fire. Crews discovered one person died while extinguishing the fire. The person’s identity has not been revealed yet as investigators examine the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Sioux Falls

PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Roads are continuing to slowly reopen this holiday weekend after strong winds and ground blizzards closed down much of the state this week. Interstate 90 reopened Saturday morning in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The eastbound lane of I-90...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Casino robber arrested

SIOUX FASLLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Casino robbery suspect has been arrested. On Thursday night at 11:30 officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a casino in the 500 block of Valley View Road. A casino employee called 911 to report that the suspect was parked in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Casino robbery suspect arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man suspected in recent casino robberies was arrested Thursday night. Sioux Falls police were called to the western side of town after a casino employee noticed a car matching the description from a recent robbery. The suspect, 60-year-old Jeffery Kovatch, took off once...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Santa Claus visits families in Sioux Falls this Christmas season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus made his way around the globe for Christmas, and that included some stops in Sioux Falls to see kids and add some extra Christmas cheer. Brandon Timmerman (who will be referred to as “Santa” in this story) has been visiting people for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday

Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

