One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning. Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 2:45 am in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue and found a storage shed in a backyard on fire. Crews discovered one person died while extinguishing the fire. The person’s identity has not been revealed yet as investigators examine the scene.
Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
Arrests made in MOA shooting; Fatal shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Sunday, December 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend fire call has led to a death investigation at a central Sioux Falls home. Police in Minnesota...
Vermillion house destroyed in Friday morning fire
Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the building and the command officer declared a working fire.
Vermillion FD respond to house fire two days before Christmas
Vermillion Fire Department was called to a house on the 200 block of Washington Street just before 7:30 a.m. for a garage fire
I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Sioux Falls
PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Roads are continuing to slowly reopen this holiday weekend after strong winds and ground blizzards closed down much of the state this week. Interstate 90 reopened Saturday morning in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The eastbound lane of I-90...
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
Casino robber arrested
SIOUX FASLLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Casino robbery suspect has been arrested. On Thursday night at 11:30 officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a casino in the 500 block of Valley View Road. A casino employee called 911 to report that the suspect was parked in the...
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
Casino robbery suspect arrested in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man suspected in recent casino robberies was arrested Thursday night. Sioux Falls police were called to the western side of town after a casino employee noticed a car matching the description from a recent robbery. The suspect, 60-year-old Jeffery Kovatch, took off once...
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
Santa Claus visits families in Sioux Falls this Christmas season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus made his way around the globe for Christmas, and that included some stops in Sioux Falls to see kids and add some extra Christmas cheer. Brandon Timmerman (who will be referred to as “Santa” in this story) has been visiting people for...
Remedy Brewing partners with Scheels for ‘Grumpy Old Brewer’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is in the giving spirit. A year ago, Remedy Brewing Company gave away beer tokens with its “Grumpy Old Brewer” promotion. This year, they’re upping the ante thanks to a Sioux Falls sporting goods store. “We...
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Harrisburg man continues to wait for repairs to his home from a storm last summer. He claims his 17-thousand dollar payment hangs in limbo, out of his hands in the pockets of the owner of a roofing company. Hoping to get action, he reached out to our I-team.
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m.
