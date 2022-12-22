Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return.
KLTV
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas residents are upset over changes to trash pick-up services in their town. Jacksonville Assistant City Manager ReNissa Wade spoke about these changes. “Each and every customer will have a dedicated cart that is the same size, the same look, the same standard, and...
KLTV
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
KLTV
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
KLTV
Tyler High Lions eliminate Lindale Eagles in second session of Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime. Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst...
KLTV
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
KLTV
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
CISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Two inmates who escaped from prison in Mississippi and later dumped a van believed to be used in the escape in an East Texas county are believed to have been spotted in the Abilene area. Traverro Mcelroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were found to...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
KLTV
City of Tyler offers two places to recycle Christmas trees
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 15 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.
KLTV
Bishop Gorman cheerleaders, mascot to perform at Citrus Bowl
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler has announced that varsity cheerleaders Makenzie LeRoy, Elizabeth Brevard, Julia Thompson, and Mareesa Mellino and Crusader Mascot Kaela Young will represent Varsity Spirit in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on December 30, 2022 – January 3, 2023.
KLTV
WebXtra: New playground installed at Ritchie Street Park
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.
KLTV
Body found in Upshur County burned home
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A quick warm-up will bring back spring-like temperatures to East Texas midweek and with warm temperatures, comes spring-like thunderstorms. Thursday morning will start cloudy with a few areas of drizzle and light rain. Thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in northwestern counties of East Texas and move through the region into the evening hours, coming to an end by early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is likely with these storms along with damaging winds and possibly some small hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KLTV
18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
KLTV
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday evening, a man who was fleeing Wood County deputies died after being struck by a vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, at about 6:30 p.m. a suspect was being pursued on foot by deputies. He ran into traffic on Hwy 80 east of Mineola, and was struck by a vehicle.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Compton Community in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Compton Community by the South Rusk County Water Supply Corporation. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers to boil their water prior to consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.
KLTV
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are asking the public for help identifying a man who was caught on camera breaking a window at a Hopkins County church. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.
KLTV
New Prospect Water Supply customers in Rusk County under boil water notice
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of New Prospect Water Supply were issued a boil water notice yesterday evening due to an electrical issue. According to their official Facebook page, Well 1 experienced an electrical issue on Christmas day. System one will be under a boil water notice until lab results come back later this week.
