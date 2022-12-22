ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: December 22 to 28

By Joseph Hess
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
Stella Katherine Cole will perform at Blue Strawberry on Thursday.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here . All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. Happy show-going!

Stella Katherine Cole

7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 22. Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue. $20. 314-256-1745.
Whether you’re staring up at the fluorescent lights of a department store shopping for that last minute gift or you’re just passing through a local coffee shop for a quick latte, there is little escape from the specter of the holiday season this time of the year. Christmas music is mostly to thank for the relentless holiday cheer, especially since some spots start playing those all-too-familiar songs on a loop only days after Halloween has passed. It’s easy to see why Frank Sinatra’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” decks the halls every year, but young singers are also emerging in the music industry to lend a fresh voice to holiday classics. With nearly half a million followers across TikTok, Instagram and the greater social media landscape, Stella Katherine Cole stands out from the pack with a generally gleeful vibe and a sultry, full-bodied vocal approach reminiscent of Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald. That Cole jump-started her career by posting short videos of her singing right into the camera is merely a sign of the times, but her ability to draw enthusiasm and passion from audiences is a rare quality possessed by only the most renowned of entertainers. That fact is not lost on Cole, who is quick to preface her videos with comments such as “I’m no Michael Bublé, but…” And her fans are just as fast to respond and say, “Michael is no Stella, either.” The Springfield, Illinois native is now based out of New York, where she actively collaborates with Grammy Award-winning producers and continues to grow an already massive following. Her live show “Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards This Holiday Season” offers songs from her
Classic Christmas release (which can be found on Spotify) alongside a selection of jazz standards with a subtle contemporary spin.
Same Old Song and Dance: “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is a song with a legacy and history that spans generations. The 1944 classic Meet Me in St. Louis features one of the most popular renditions of the track with singing by legendary actress Judy Garland, who later married director Vincente Minnelli after meeting him on the film’s set.
—Joseph Hess

Starwolf.

St. Louis Holiday Show w/ Starwolf, Nick Gusman & the Coyotes, Bo and the Locomotive
8 p.m. Friday, December 23. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $15. 314-498-6989.
In an era when many folks are perpetually feeling (or recovering from) burnout, a night of chill music with friends and family can be the key to making that daily grind a little bit more bearable. For many, the holiday season is the only time of year that affords an actual break from the hustle and bustle, so what better way to make the transition from 2022 to 2023 than with an evening of homegrown and hard-working bands? Starwolf leads an all-local lineup with relentlessly catchy bops that incorporate upbeat riffs and silky smooth singing over drums that cooly go with the flow. While melody is at the forefront of every Starwolf song, a sense of funk can be heard throughout the band’s polished concoction of electro pop and indie rock. The trio’s latest EP, 2020’s
Astro Lobo , offers seven tracks crafted with a clear and articulate approach to audio production — the title track stands out with a vaporwave aesthetic punctuated by the addition of saxophone, flute and even more synthesizers. Coming off the heels of headlining the Indie Rock Ice Cream Social this past summer, Starwolf ends the year on a high note surrounded by friends and like-minded bands Nick Gusman & the Coyotes and Bo & the Locomotive. If you’re not yet a member of this extended musical family, adoption only costs about $15 — the low, low price of admission.
Underrated and Over It: After a relatively quiet year otherwise, Bo & the Locomotive’s recent single “How Did You Get My Name?” went viral on TikTok in late October in the goofiest way. Bo posted the song alongside the explanation, “I told an AI program to listen to 10,000 hours of indie rock from 2011 to now and create a song,” and roughly two months later the short clip sits at nearly 900,000 views and counting. A few folks actually took the joke seriously, leading to arguments in the comments section below the video, but fans of the band already know how genuine Bo & the Locomotive’s brand of indie rock can be.

—Joseph Hess

THURSDAY DECEMBER 22
-Dueling Pianos Holiday Edition: 7 p.m., $16.50. Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-7538.
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: 8 p.m.; Dec. 23, 8 p.m.; Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Jim Stevens & The Vibe: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Jonathan Karrant Album Release: 8 p.m., $15-$30. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.
-Luisa Sims: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

-Rockin Rascals: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Soulard Blues Band: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.
-Stella Katherine Cole: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 23
-10 Years of Sore Losers: w/ DJ Crucial 8 p.m., $3. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.
-Dr. Zhivegas Prince Tribute: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-El Monstero - a Tribute To Pink Floyd: Dec. 22, 8 p.m.; 8 p.m.; Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Ending Orion: w/ Lights Over Arcadia, Armeta, Overstellar 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Hot Koolaid: 9:30 p.m., free. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, 636-527-6909.
-Jack Fister: 6:30 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-Jake's Leg: 8 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-Jason Cooper & The Coop DeVilles: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Jeremiah Johnson: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Kilborn Alley Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Kris Kringle & the Jolly Jingles: w/ Meredith Hopping, Ken Wolfe 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.
-Lola Kristine: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Love Jones “The Band”: 8:30 p.m., $15-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.
-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Molly Lovette: 9:30 p.m., free. The Midwestern, 900 Spruce Street, St. Louis.
-Over Head Dog: 7 p.m., free. Wente's, 18000 Chesterfield Airport Rd #1115, Chesterfield, MO 63005, Chesterfield, (636) 530-9994.
-Reel Strange Friends: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-Sage: w/ Makeda Kravitz 9 p.m., free. Sophie's Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, 3224 Locust St second floor of .Zack, St. Louis, 314-775-9551.
-Salty Ginger & The Surfers: 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10, 3143765313, info@theatticmusicbar.com, cli.re/22992-salty-ginger—the-surfers. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis.
-St. Louis Holiday Show: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 24
-Gene Jackson & Power Play Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The New Missouri Fox Hunters: 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.
-Sharon Bear & Doug Foehner: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The So & So's Christmas Show: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.
-Vibes and Stuff: w/ Biko 9 p.m., free. Sophie's Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, 3224 Locust St second floor of .Zack, St. Louis, 314-775-9551.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 25
-BB's Christmas Celebration with Mom’s Kitchen: 8 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

MONDAY DECEMBER 26
-Monday Night Review: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Third Sight Band: 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 27
-All Together Now: Beatles Tribute: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-The Ambassadors Reunion Show: w/ Skamasala 7 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
-Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-The Outlyres: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-St. Louis Social Club: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 28
-Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell: 7 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-The Dead Bolts: w/ Yard Eagle, Cervid Day 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.
-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Ross and AJ and Buddies: 8 p.m., $10. The Gaslight Theater, 360 N. Boyle Avenue, St Louis.
-Voodoo Tom Petty: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Wednesday Night Jazz Jam: 6 p.m., free. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

