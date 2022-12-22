Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
KBTX.com
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26. The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.
Click2Houston.com
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
HFD: Man airlifted to hospital after major crash involving big rig on North Freeway
HOUSTON — A driver is in serious condition after a fiery crash involving a big rig on the North Freeway, according to the Houston Fire Department. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-45 near West Gulf Bank Road just after midnight Sunday. Officials said the driver of...
KBTX.com
Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
crossroadstoday.com
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
Click2Houston.com
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
fox26houston.com
1 killed, another hospitalized after apartment catches fire in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - At least one person died Christmas morning and another was rushed to the hospital after their apartment in northwest Houston caught fire. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but firefighters were called to the 900 block of Lehman St. near I-45. We're told 60 firefighters responded to the location.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
Water main break shoots feet into air onto power line in Ft. Bend County
FRESNO, Texas — Crews were working to fix a water main break in Fort Bend County Thursday. It happened around 8 a.m. in Fresno on Michard Road near Almeda Road. A nearby resident captured video of the moment the water shot up onto power lines and hit a transformer, causing it to spark and smoke. The video showed water shooting several feet into the air and drenching the area.
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR HIT AND RUN
A Montgomery County jury has sentenced a Navasota man to 13 years in prison after he fled the scene of a fatal traffic crash. 37-year-old Matthew Brian Davis was found guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. The accident occurred on November...
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities
LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
METRO bus knocks out power in Houston neighborhood after hitting transformer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Some residents in the Washington Avenue area are without power after a METRO bus crashed into a transformer knocking out power to several apartment complexes Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened near Washington Avenue and Studemont. Houston police said the area has been...
Click2Houston.com
‘We’ll always remember her’: Woman known by many in NW Houston apartment complex died in Christmas morning fire
HOUSTON – A long-time resident of a northwest Houston apartment complex died in a fire Christmas morning after she was trapped in one of the units. A man was also injured. Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin Saturday
Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed a body was found in the 5400 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway, just north of the Pennybacker Bridge, around noon Saturday.
kwhi.com
POWER OUTAGES REPORTED AROUND AREA FOLLOWING ARRIVAL OF COLD FRONT, HIGH WINDS
Power was restored at midnight to nearly 500 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members in Lee and Washington counties after an outage late Thursday night. Bluebonnet said around 11 p.m. that it was making repairs to equipment that caused an outage along Highway 290, north of Ledbetter. Approximately 489 members were affected.
