Waller County, TX

fox26houston.com

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26. The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.
NAVASOTA, TX
Click2Houston.com

One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290

One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
SHIRO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH

A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
MIDLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Water main break shoots feet into air onto power line in Ft. Bend County

FRESNO, Texas — Crews were working to fix a water main break in Fort Bend County Thursday. It happened around 8 a.m. in Fresno on Michard Road near Almeda Road. A nearby resident captured video of the moment the water shot up onto power lines and hit a transformer, causing it to spark and smoke. The video showed water shooting several feet into the air and drenching the area.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Highway 80 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
MIDLAND, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR HIT AND RUN

A Montgomery County jury has sentenced a Navasota man to 13 years in prison after he fled the scene of a fatal traffic crash. 37-year-old Matthew Brian Davis was found guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. The accident occurred on November...
NAVASOTA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities

LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
HOUSTON, TX

