ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘You’re a jackass!’: Elon Musk loses cool with ex-Twitter employee during Spaces chat

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWaLp_0jraCqq500

Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasted a former software engineer for the company as a “jackass” during a heated spat over the mogul’s push to revamp the embattled social media app.

Musk said Twitter would have to do a “total rewrite of the whole thing” if it wanted to have a “really high velocity” during a Twitter Spaces voice chat hosted by George Hotz on Wednesday.

The remark prompted a response from Ian Brown, a developer for Netflix who worked at Twitter for eight years before leaving the company in October 2021.

“Wait, seriously, a total rewrite? That’s your prediction for velocity?” Brown said.

“Yeah,” Musk responded.

“Well, when you say a total rewrite, you mean starting with the skeleton?” asked Hotz, a well-known hacker who resigned from Twitter earlier in the day. “Or a bunch of engineers sit down with a whiteboard and say, ‘What is Twitter?’ Revolution or reform?”

Brown responded with a “laughing hysterically” emoji, which appeared briefly on his avatar as part of the function that allows Twitter Space participants to express themselves while someone else is talking.

Saved it for the lulz pic.twitter.com/qrKG7RmUDS

— @sabri@mastouille.fr (@pwnsdx) December 21, 2022

Musk replied that “you either needed to amend the crazy stack that exists or rewrite it.”

Brown chimed in once again, grilling Musk over what he actually meant and whether he could “break it down.”

“Who are you?!” an agitated Musk asked.

“What do you mean who am I? I don’t know! You gave me the f—ing mic!” Brown said.

Hotz then interjected, noting that he allowed Brown the opportunity to speak and asked that the conversation be “more civil.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izZtM_0jraCqq500
Brown, a former software engineer at Twitter, was critical of Musk’s plan to rewrite Twitter’s code.
Twitter/@igb

“I mean, man, you’re in charge of the servers and the programming and whatever,” Brown continued.

“What is the stack, Elon? Take me from top to bottom. What does the stack look like right now? What’s so crazy about it? What is so abnormal about this stack versus every other large-scale system on the planet, buddy? C’mon!”

“Amazing! You’re a jackass!” Musk replied.

“Haha, ok! I got no credibility here, buddy,” Brown shot back.

Hotz then muted Brown.

“Good! What a moron,” Musk said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTxbp_0jraCqq500
Musk laid off more than half of the company’s software engineers after taking over Twitter in late October.
AP

The Post has sought comment from Brown. Musk, who fired his media relations staff upon taking control of Twitter following his $44 billion acquisition in late October, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The spat came a day after Musk said he laid off half of Twitter’s staff and slashed costs in order to save the company from a $3 billion hole in its budget.

“That is why I spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy,” Musk told Twitter users who tuned in to a Twitter Spaces voice chat on Tuesday night.

“This company is like, basically, you are in a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work.”

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October with the help of $13 billion of debt. The Twitter boss is on the hook for interest repayments of around $1.5 billion a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwBjY_0jraCqq500
Musk blasted Brown as a “jackass” and a “moron.”
github/@igb

“If you didn’t make any changes” Twitter’s net cash outflow would have been as much as $6.5 billion next year, Musk said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk announced that he would eventually step aside as CEO of Twitter once “someone foolish enough” could be found to succeed him.

Musk pledged to abide by the results of a Twitter poll asking his more than 122 million followers whether he should continue as CEO. Nearly 58% of the 17 million who responded had voted for Musk to resign.

Comments / 1

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

The college student Elon Musk kicked off Twitter for tracking his jet says giving up now would mean ‘letting the big guy win’

Elon Musk deemed Jack Sweeney's ElonJet Twitter account a safety threat. Elon Musk may have shut down Jack Sweeney on Twitter, but the college student isn’t backing down. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, had been running a Twitter account, @ElonJet, that tracked the flights of the billionaire’s private jet. On Wednesday evening, the account was permanently suspended.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy