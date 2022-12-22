ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm

MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
MORROW, OH
WLWT 5

Monday weather planner: Accumulating snow to start the new week

CINCINNATI — Don't put that winter gear away just yet!. We are tracking more cold Monday, although temperatures will be more reasonable, and some minor snow accumulation. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. A weakening clipper system races in from the northwest with snow, which is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Snow expected

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers will move into the Tri-State Monday morning. Snow will fall off and on throughout most of the day, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. We could see anywhere from a half inch to two inches of snow depending on where you live. This could...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

City of Covington wants to turn your dead Christmas tree into mulch

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington wants your dead Christmas tree, so they can turn it into mulch. “We really truly have to divert as much material from the landfill is possible,” said Sheila Fields, Manager of Neighborhood Services, Solid Waste and Recycling. “There's so many things that are going into the landfill that have useful purposes and can be repurposed.”
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Viewer-submitted photos show snow covering Greater Cincinnati homes, roads and more. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
sciotopost.com

Thousands of People Stuck in Airport During Holiday Weekend

US — More than 3,700 fights have been canceled or delayed across the country disrupting the holiday travel across the country because of a winter storm. An Artic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and spread across the country shutting down airports and roadways across the county.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fire engulfs first floor of South Fairmount home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a single-family home in South Fairmount Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. District Two Fire Chief Ben Marker says the whole first floor of the home on Baltimore Avenue, between Seegar Avenue and Trevor Place, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
CINCINNATI, OH

