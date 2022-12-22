Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm
MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
WLWT 5
Monday weather planner: Accumulating snow to start the new week
CINCINNATI — Don't put that winter gear away just yet!. We are tracking more cold Monday, although temperatures will be more reasonable, and some minor snow accumulation. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. A weakening clipper system races in from the northwest with snow, which is...
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Snow expected
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers will move into the Tri-State Monday morning. Snow will fall off and on throughout most of the day, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. We could see anywhere from a half inch to two inches of snow depending on where you live. This could...
WCPO
City of Covington wants to turn your dead Christmas tree into mulch
COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington wants your dead Christmas tree, so they can turn it into mulch. “We really truly have to divert as much material from the landfill is possible,” said Sheila Fields, Manager of Neighborhood Services, Solid Waste and Recycling. “There's so many things that are going into the landfill that have useful purposes and can be repurposed.”
Fox 19
PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Viewer-submitted photos show snow covering Greater Cincinnati homes, roads and more. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
sciotopost.com
Thousands of People Stuck in Airport During Holiday Weekend
US — More than 3,700 fights have been canceled or delayed across the country disrupting the holiday travel across the country because of a winter storm. An Artic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and spread across the country shutting down airports and roadways across the county.
Fox 19
Fire engulfs first floor of South Fairmount home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a single-family home in South Fairmount Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. District Two Fire Chief Ben Marker says the whole first floor of the home on Baltimore Avenue, between Seegar Avenue and Trevor Place, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
WLWT 5
Historic winter storm: Cincinnati experiences blizzard, first time since 1978
A major winter storm broke records in Cincinnati with the area officially hitting blizzard status for a few hours overnight Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. History was made during this storm. The Greater Cincinnati area officially hit blizzard status overnight Friday with three consecutive hours...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
Fox 19
Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
Fox 19
Over $2K worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to snow and ice build-up
NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes on northbound I-71 are blocked due to snow and ice build-up, Saturday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The build-up was reported near the Dana Avenue entrance in Norwood at 12:46 p.m. Extreme...
dayton.com
McCrabb: Owners of nearly 100-year-old Middletown home are ‘caregivers of history’
Dan and Fran Sack remember their first Christmas on Sycamore Terrace. Dan and Fran Sack are hoping for a warmer Christmas morning this year. In 1983, nearly 40 years ago, the Sacks moved into their Middletown home, and, after the thermostat malfunctioned, the furnace stopped working. So on Christmas morning,...
