ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Residents displaced in two-story apartment building fire

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZkWf_0jraCmYP00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County and City Fire Departments alongside the Red Cross were on-site of a two-story apartment building structure fire involving multiple living units and leaving some residents displaced at 12:49 a.m.

SBC Fire began evacuation and search procedures once they arrived on the scene to ensure residents no one was trapped in their homes. Firefighters knocked the fire down close to 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Mpn6_0jraCmYP00

Officials reported the fire spread to the attic of the four unity apartment complex. No injuries were reported, but the extent of property damage is under review, but residents were displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were impacted by the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Fybr_0jraCmYP00

The post Residents displaced in two-story apartment building fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard

One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Car rolls down hillside near Simi Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person died and another was hospitalized after a vehicle went tumbling down a hillside just east of Simi Valley Sunday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the car went flying...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Kirby Subaru Donates Vehicle to Heroic Homeless Woman

A local car dealership has donated a vehicle to a homeless woman who heroically helped rescue a man from a fiery vehicle collision last month. Rebecca Neal and her two-year-old dog Bella were driving on Highway 154 near Paradise Road on the evening of November 17. She ended up being one of the first people on the scene of a vehicle rollover leaving the driver trapped.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- While many people across the country enjoyed the holidays indoors this year, people in Santa Barbara came out to the pier to enjoy the beautiful, warm weather. Reindeer and snow comes to mind when many people envision Christmas, but in sunny Santa Barbara locals and tourists celebrated a California Christmas.  “We just The post Locals and Tourists enjoy a “California Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?

I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline

Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Church Has Plans for a Big Roof Deck Downtown

••• Yesterday’s Historic Landmarks Commission agenda had two items worth noting. First up: OceanHills Convenant Church—currently holding Sunday services at Santa Barbara Junior High—apparently has plans for a permanent home at 1002 Anacapa Street (at Carrillo), where it’s proposing “an 8,468-square-foot interior and exterior renovation […] consisting of a 1,582-net-square-foot second story addition and a 3,579-net-square-foot roof deck, as well as a new corner entry tower, new trash enclosure, transformer, short term bicycle parking and new electric vehicle parking.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Dogs unwrap gifts for “Canine Christmas”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- It might not be a white Christmas in sunny southern California, but it is a canine Christmas. With Christmas just a day away people are buying gifts for friends, family, and their four legged furry friends. Shatha Bakir had a debilitating fear of dogs for decades until she met Teddy Luigi. The post Dogs unwrap gifts for “Canine Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster

Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths

Despite this year's 21% increase in the number of kids involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates "Christmas Wishes" gift drive, every single child receive a personalized gift thanks to a broad group of local organizations and volunteers. The post Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Food and toy drive helps hundreds of families in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Hundreds of families have food on their tables and presents under their trees this holiday season thanks to a food and toy drive in Port Hueneme. The Port, Del Monte, Boskovich Farms and local resident Ricardo Torres donated the food. The Port has hosted 70 communities drives to date. The latest distribution took The post Food and toy drive helps hundreds of families in Port Hueneme appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy