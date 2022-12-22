Residents displaced in two-story apartment building fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County and City Fire Departments alongside the Red Cross were on-site of a two-story apartment building structure fire involving multiple living units and leaving some residents displaced at 12:49 a.m.

SBC Fire began evacuation and search procedures once they arrived on the scene to ensure residents no one was trapped in their homes. Firefighters knocked the fire down close to 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

Officials reported the fire spread to the attic of the four unity apartment complex. No injuries were reported, but the extent of property damage is under review, but residents were displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were impacted by the fire.

