news4sanantonio.com

McDonald's opens new automated fast food delivery in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas – McDonald's opened an automated location in Texas as restaurants around the country are trying new ways to entice customers on the go. McDonald’s is testing a new fast-food delivery concept at a location in Fort Worth, Texas. Social media user ‘foodie_munster’ posted his experience...
FORT WORTH, TX
Monica Leigh French

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic

Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas shop has the best pumpkin pie in the world: report claims

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time for pumpkin pie whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the first day of spring. While Sunday, December 25 is best known as Christmas Day it also shares it with National Pumpkin Pie Day! “We have to admit, we have pumpkin fever! We love the versatility in which pumpkin is used in recipes, from sweet to spicy. There is a reason Americans go crazy for the pumpkin spice latte,” National Today said.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record

The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
FORT WORTH, TX
hometownbyhandlebar.com

A 19th-Century Christmas: Pig’s Feet, Climbing Monkeys, and White Elephants

Long before retail marketers created Black Friday and Cyber Monday, long before Christmas shoppers at Walmart fought over the last flat-screen TV in stock, long before Edmund Gwenn performed a miracle on 34th Street, long before Jimmy Stewart realized that it’s a wonderful life, and even long before the New York Sun printed its “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” reply to a little girl’s letter (see below), these Christmas ads and illustrations appeared in Fort Worth newspapers of the 1870s, 1880s, and 1890s:
FORT WORTH, TX
bestattractions.org

Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas

If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
FORT WORTH, TX
mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

