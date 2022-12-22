Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
news4sanantonio.com
McDonald's opens new automated fast food delivery in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas – McDonald's opened an automated location in Texas as restaurants around the country are trying new ways to entice customers on the go. McDonald’s is testing a new fast-food delivery concept at a location in Fort Worth, Texas. Social media user ‘foodie_munster’ posted his experience...
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas
The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
Fully Automated McDonald’s Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
This is where we may be heading. A viral video on TikTok by Foodiemunster shows a fully automated McDonald's in Texas and it has left the internet divided. In the video, which you'll see below, guests are greeted by a kiosk as they enter and that is where you place your order.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
Happiness doesn't grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found.
Keller Planned Home of Coco Shrimp
A simple menu of shrimp plates and tacos will be offered.
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
CandysDirt.com
This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic
Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
dpdbeat.com
Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie
Burgers, hot dogs, and frozen custard are options at this quick-service restaurant.
Dallas shop has the best pumpkin pie in the world: report claims
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time for pumpkin pie whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the first day of spring. While Sunday, December 25 is best known as Christmas Day it also shares it with National Pumpkin Pie Day! “We have to admit, we have pumpkin fever! We love the versatility in which pumpkin is used in recipes, from sweet to spicy. There is a reason Americans go crazy for the pumpkin spice latte,” National Today said.
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record
The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
hometownbyhandlebar.com
A 19th-Century Christmas: Pig’s Feet, Climbing Monkeys, and White Elephants
Long before retail marketers created Black Friday and Cyber Monday, long before Christmas shoppers at Walmart fought over the last flat-screen TV in stock, long before Edmund Gwenn performed a miracle on 34th Street, long before Jimmy Stewart realized that it’s a wonderful life, and even long before the New York Sun printed its “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” reply to a little girl’s letter (see below), these Christmas ads and illustrations appeared in Fort Worth newspapers of the 1870s, 1880s, and 1890s:
bestattractions.org
Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas
If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Feds blame Frisco contractor for deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer
Federal job safety regulators are blaming a Frisco contractor for a deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer. Two men were in a trench when it collapsed on them and one of them died.
