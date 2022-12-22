Coming into Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinal rematch had lost some of its luster with Warriors star Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Curry is actually on pace to return soon, but once the game began the rest of the Warriors made sure they gave their home fans something to cheer about as they showed up in a big way against their Western Conference foe. Although Jordan Poole managed to get himself ejected after having a big game, that didn’t seem to affect the Warriors much as they continued the beat-down of the Grizzlies. One of the top plays of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green threw a length of the court pass to Jonathan Kuminga who, as he was falling out of bounds, tipped the ball to a streaking Moses Moody who finished off the play with a thunderous slam.

