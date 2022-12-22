ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors?

Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility. At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with […] The post RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice

The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal

Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG

Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual. The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Is Heat star Bam Adebayo playing vs. Timberwolves?

The Miami Heat are looking to turn their season around. They’ll face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home as they look to get back to a .500 record. Some of Miami’s key players are dealing with injuries, though. With an important matchup against the Timberwolves coming up, Heat fans everywhere have a question on their mind: Is […] The post Is Heat star Bam Adebayo playing vs. Timberwolves? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Marcus Smart gets his ring on Christmas Day

Marcus Smart just had the best Christmas ever. Not only did the Boston Celtics trashed the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also got his ring on the same day. It’s not an NBA championship ring, of course. He and the Celtics are still working on that. What he got is even better, though, as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Landry Shamet’s eye-opening take after getting posterized by Aaron Gordon

The Phoenix Suns lost a nail-biter to the Denver Nuggets in overtime on Christmas Day, and the contest involved a controversial offensive foul reversal late in the game that did not sit well with Suns’ shooting guard Landry Shamet. Late in the extra frame, Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon led a two-on-one fast break with Nikola Jokic. […] The post Landry Shamet’s eye-opening take after getting posterized by Aaron Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry hyped up after monster Moses Moody slam

Coming into Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinal rematch had lost some of its luster with Warriors star Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Curry is actually on pace to return soon, but once the game began the rest of the Warriors made sure they gave their home fans something to cheer about as they showed up in a big way against their Western Conference foe. Although Jordan Poole managed to get himself ejected after having a big game, that didn’t seem to affect the Warriors much as they continued the beat-down of the Grizzlies. One of the top plays of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green threw a length of the court pass to Jonathan Kuminga who, as he was falling out of bounds, tipped the ball to a streaking Moses Moody who finished off the play with a thunderous slam.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy