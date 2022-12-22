Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors?
Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility. At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with […] The post RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s disrespectful poster slam on Bucks’ Giannis has NBA Twitter going nuts
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics came up with a statement win on Sunday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-118. It was an absolute blowout in this Christmas day spectacle, and for good measure, Tatum came out with arguably the play of the game with a filthy poster dunk on Giannis.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of...
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal
Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG
Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole locks up Warriors Christmas record not even Stephen Curry matched
Jordan Poole’s Christmas Day experience didn’t exactly end as planned. The Golden State Warriors guard was ejected after drawing a second technical foul with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter in their 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Unceremonious exit aside, Poole did join some legendary...
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Nets stinker
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA this 2022-23 season, but they are far from perfect. As seen in their latest loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. continue to struggle to start games. On Friday in their highly anticipated showdown with Kevin...
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual. The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Heat star Bam Adebayo playing vs. Timberwolves?
The Miami Heat are looking to turn their season around. They’ll face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home as they look to get back to a .500 record. Some of Miami’s key players are dealing with injuries, though. With an important matchup against the Timberwolves coming up, Heat fans everywhere have a question on their mind: Is […] The post Is Heat star Bam Adebayo playing vs. Timberwolves? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers fans should not panic over James Harden’s potential return to Rockets
Worried about James Harden leaving the Philadelphia 76ers for the Houston Rockets this offseason following a report on Christmas suggesting he might? Don’t! Just don’t do it. The future for the Sixers guard is currently up in the air but stressing over him leaving Philadelphia for Houston isn’t worth the energy right now.
LeBron James single-handedly carrying Lakers in Christmas day loss vs. Mavs has NBA Twitter pissed
The Los Angeles Lakers wasted a vintage LeBron James performance on Christmas day as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks marched on to a 124-115 victory. LeBron looked like a man on a mission in this one, dropping a game-high 38 points as he did all he can to carry his team to victory. In the end, it was all for nothing.
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets his ring on Christmas Day
Marcus Smart just had the best Christmas ever. Not only did the Boston Celtics trashed the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also got his ring on the same day. It’s not an NBA championship ring, of course. He and the Celtics are still working on that. What he got is even better, though, as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum.
Landry Shamet’s eye-opening take after getting posterized by Aaron Gordon
The Phoenix Suns lost a nail-biter to the Denver Nuggets in overtime on Christmas Day, and the contest involved a controversial offensive foul reversal late in the game that did not sit well with Suns’ shooting guard Landry Shamet. Late in the extra frame, Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon led a two-on-one fast break with Nikola Jokic. […] The post Landry Shamet’s eye-opening take after getting posterized by Aaron Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s potential next shoe deal after Nike breakup, revealed
Kyrie Irving’s high-profile divorce from Nike was the talk of the town for a few days after the sportswear giant decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. This was after Kyrie was involved in an antisemitic scandal that also led to a team-sanctioned suspension, among other things, for the seven-time All-Star.
REPORT: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets suffer tough injury blow to key role player
Nikola Jokic has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the Denver Nuggets this season. This has been the trend for the reigning back-to-back league MVP over the past couple of years. It now sounds like Jokic will need to do a little bit more for the Nuggets after the team was slapped with a tough injury blow to one of its key role players.
Stephen Curry hyped up after monster Moses Moody slam
Coming into Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinal rematch had lost some of its luster with Warriors star Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Curry is actually on pace to return soon, but once the game began the rest of the Warriors made sure they gave their home fans something to cheer about as they showed up in a big way against their Western Conference foe. Although Jordan Poole managed to get himself ejected after having a big game, that didn’t seem to affect the Warriors much as they continued the beat-down of the Grizzlies. One of the top plays of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green threw a length of the court pass to Jonathan Kuminga who, as he was falling out of bounds, tipped the ball to a streaking Moses Moody who finished off the play with a thunderous slam.
