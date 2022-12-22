We Just Found Our New Year’s Eve Outfit Thanks to ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

Saison trois of Emily in Paris has officially arrived , which means fans can expect plenty more love triangles , picturesque views and above all else, showstopping fashion moments .

As we were bingeing all 10 episodes of the new season (what, like you weren't?), we couldn't help but pause when episode 3 rolled around. In this ep, Emily (Lily Collins) sports a dazzling silver dress that gave us some much-needed inspiration for our New Year's Eve 'fit .

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily's ankle-length Paco Rabanne dress screamed NYE thanks to its silver sequins and bedazzled edges. However, while we currently can't track down this button-up haute couture, we *did* find five very similar looks that will have all of your friends saying “ooh la la” this New Year's.

Nordstrom/Mac Duggal

This mock neck dress from Mac Duggal features a pleated skirt, long sleeves and a chic bow accessory at the top. Plus, the knee length cut makes it much more fitting for a casual NYE event.

Size range: 2-20

ASOS/French Connection

This French Connection Fiki midi wrap dress offers a few saucier touches, like a deep-V neckline, a slit up the left leg and the pièce de résistance: that playful pink color.

Size range: 4, 8

Sanctuary

If you loved Emily's dress, but wanted a smaller version of it, this champagne-colored mini dress from Sanctuary features the same mock neck and long sleeves, but it cuts off above the knees.

Size range: XXS-XXL

Ted Baker London

This Ted Baker tube dress has a bit of a tighter silhouette than Emily's outfit, but it will be all the rage thanks to its shimmering design and that flirty split hem at the bottom. Oh, and did we mention it's currently half off?

Size range: 2-10

Dillard's

This Dillard's dress takes Emily's look and adds a splash of Gatsby. The crewneck design features feathers along the bottom of the skirt and the sleeves, as well as a pink belt that is très mignon.

Size range: 0-14

