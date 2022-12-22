ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Just Found Our New Year’s Eve Outfit Thanks to ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

By Joel Calfee
 4 days ago

Saison trois of Emily in Paris has officially arrived , which means fans can expect plenty more love triangles , picturesque views and above all else, showstopping fashion moments .

As we were bingeing all 10 episodes of the new season (what, like you weren't?), we couldn't help but pause when episode 3 rolled around. In this ep, Emily (Lily Collins) sports a dazzling silver dress that gave us some much-needed inspiration for our New Year's Eve 'fit .

Emily's ankle-length Paco Rabanne dress screamed NYE thanks to its silver sequins and bedazzled edges. However, while we currently can't track down this button-up haute couture, we *did* find five very similar looks that will have all of your friends saying “ooh la la” this New Year's.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Is a Drama-Filled Cheese-Fest You Can’t Help But Love

1. Mac Duggal Long Sleeve A-Line Dress

This mock neck dress from Mac Duggal features a pleated skirt, long sleeves and a chic bow accessory at the top. Plus, the knee length cut makes it much more fitting for a casual NYE event.

BUY IT ($598)

Size range: 2-20

2. French Connection Midi Wrap Dress

This French Connection Fiki midi wrap dress offers a few saucier touches, like a deep-V neckline, a slit up the left leg and the pièce de résistance: that playful pink color.

BUY IT ( $298 , $149)

Size range: 4, 8

3. Sanctuary All Night Long Champagne Dress

If you loved Emily's dress, but wanted a smaller version of it, this champagne-colored mini dress from Sanctuary features the same mock neck and long sleeves, but it cuts off above the knees.

BUY IT ( $129 , $78)

Size range: XXS-XXL

4. Ted Baker Brookly Tube Dress

This Ted Baker tube dress has a bit of a tighter silhouette than Emily's outfit, but it will be all the rage thanks to its shimmering design and that flirty split hem at the bottom. Oh, and did we mention it's currently half off?

BUY IT ( $325 , $162)

Size range: 2-10

5. Dillard's Antonio Melani x Nicola Bathie Feathered Dress

This Dillard's dress takes Emily's look and adds a splash of Gatsby. The crewneck design features feathers along the bottom of the skirt and the sleeves, as well as a pink belt that is très mignon.

BUY IT ($349)

Size range: 0-14

22 New Year’s Eve Outfits to Wear Even If You’re Just Home Alone Drinking Straight from a Bottle of Champagne

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

