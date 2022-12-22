ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Looking for an easy way to get local Rhode Island news? Download our app for free

By The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSHGR_0jraCY9700

You can play a vital role in supporting local journalism and follow our coverage of the amazing stories about living and working in Rhode Island.

From critically acclaimed storytelling to investigations that are the catalyst for change in our communities to powerful news and sports photography and engaging videos, our Providence Journal app provides local news that’s customizable to you and delivered fast.

With just a few swipes and taps, stay informed of area news including breaking headlines, public safety, Rhode Island politics and schools, high school and college sports, restaurants from our celebrated food editor Gail Ciampa, community life and more.

Download the Providence Journal app and you'll learn not only what happened, but why.

The app experience

The app offers fast load times, prominent and easy-to-read headlines, and improved navigation options to quickly find the content you seek.

The app is organized to put our biggest stories of the moment front and center and make it easy to find the latest content.

The videos and galleries made by our award-winning photo staff are also seamlessly integrated into the app to give you the full picture.

Under the "Sections" tab, you can choose from a wide selection of topics in news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, business and opinion to catch up on what interests you most. Sections you visit frequently will be saved at the top of the tab.

The app should also integrate with social media platforms, so stories you see on Facebook or Twitter will open in the app under your profile.

Customization

Customize your app experience by saving your favorite stories, adjusting the text size, applying night mode or reading articles offline.

  • Give your eyes a rest with Night Mode. You can also adjust the size of the text to fit your needs.
  • If you're busy, the app's "Popular" tab is made for you. You'll find 20 of the most-read stories from the Providence Journal over the last 24 hours.
  • Bookmark the stories you personally enjoy or are too busy to read now. Hit the bookmark icon, and then find them under the "Saved" tab.
  • We also have a handy offline reading mode (turn it on under the gear icon) to catch up on the news during that long, Wi-Fi-less flight.

Alerts for what matters to you

Get breaking news, sports scores, weather updates, and more notifications in real time through the app. When that news breaks, you'll be among the first people in Rhode Island to know.

Alerts can be tailored to your interests and quiet times can be applied. You can set up notifications when you first download the app or make changes later by clicking the gear icon in the top right and then "Notifications."

The Journal's app is free to download. Download it here, right now, and make the news yours.

Comments / 0

Related
rinewstoday.com

Dr. McDonald to lead New York Department of Health 5 months after leaving Rhode Island

5 months after leaving Rhode Island to be closer to his parents dealing with health issues, and caring for his family, Dr. James McDonald will lead the New York State Department of Health as their Acting Commissioner starting January 1, 2023. There is a national search underway for a permanent commissioner. McDonald worked for 10 years for the RI Department of Health (RIDOH) here.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Ed Brady — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Ed Brady, if nothing else, is flexible. The entrepreneur may be Rhode Island’s most clever in his ability to pivot, duck, dive, and thrive. Brady owns a number of restaurants across southern New England and has big plans. He took his lumps and came out of the pandemic with...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPRI 12 News

Severe weather causing flight disruptions in RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers at T.F. Green International Airport are still feeling the impacts of severe weather happening in other parts of the country.  “My flight got cancelled while I was heading down to Fort Myers to see my grandparents, but it seems every Southwest flight has been cancelled,” said Cole High who was […]
FLORIDA STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Rebranded Steel 43 Vodka Launches

Latitude Beverage Company in Connecticut and East Coast Beverage in Rhode Island added the newly rebranded Steel 43 Vodka to distribution in December. Formerly known as Steel Dust, the vodka has a new name and new label but remains the same premium, handcrafted vodka. Distilled six times using a combination of column and small-batch copper pot stills, at 40% ABV, the time-intensive process of multiple distillations through multiple stills creates a vodka with an impeccably smooth taste. Made by a family-owned distillery in San Antonio, Steel 43 Vodka is made from 100% corn and is gluten-free. The vodka is named for a legendary horse, Steel Dust, and the year he was born, 1843. Renowned in Texas and a favorite among cowboys, his progeny of “Steeldusts” were perfect for driving Longhorns. Steel 43 Vodka is sold in 750-ml and 1.75-liter bottles.
CONNECTICUT STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Governor Mckee, Department of Environmental Management permanently protected 575 acres of land in 2022

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have announced that 575 acres of land in the state have been permanently protected thanks to $3.58m of voter-approved state bond funds. The funds, worth a total of $9.59m in 2022, will be used to protect the land through the State Land Conservation Program, Agricultural Land Preservation Commission (ALPC), and Open Space Grant Program. These programs are funded by voter-approved bond funds and are supported by grants from federal programs, non-profit groups, and local partners.
ABC6.com

Recycling gift wrapping materials: the dos and don’ts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With Christmas quickly approaching, you may be wondering how to dispose of wrapping materials in the most environmentally-friendly fashion. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation has a variety of tips. One of their most important tips, the organization said, is to resist the temptation to...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
southarkansassun.com

Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit

Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
nbcboston.com

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy