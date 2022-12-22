ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Lockdown at St. Vincent's Medical Center lifted following threat

A lockdown at St. Vincent's Medical Center has been lifted Wednesday following a threat. A Bridgeport official says an individual threatened to "shoot up" the hospital while being escorted out. News 12 was told the hospital was put on lockdown as a precaution. The individual who made the threat was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy