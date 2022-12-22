ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northland FAN 106.5

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

‘Barbie’ Trailer: The Classic Toy Comes to Life

I don’t know what I was expecting from the first trailer for Barbie... but it definitely wasn’t 2001: A Space Odyssey jokes. But they work! They kill, in fact. The teaser for Barbie, based on the classic line of dolls and co-written and directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig, is here, and it is wild. The first half sends up the opening sequence of 2001; the second half features Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, in a kaleidoscopic wonderland of Dreamhouses and a million other Barbie playsets and accessories. It really does look like the toy come to life.
Northland FAN 106.5

Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Superhero Movie

Batman Returns was a divisive movie on its initial release in 1992. It was the third-highest-grossing film of the year, but it also generated some complaints from fans (and especially parents) who felt the movie was way too dark for its primary audience of kids. Today, it’s more well-liked — but we think it’s still the most underrated Batman movie — and perhaps the single most underrated superhero movie in history.
Northland FAN 106.5

New ‘Spider-Verse’ Poster Confirms More New Spider-Men

If you’re primarily interested in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the chance to see more weird and wild variants of Spidey onscreen, it seems like you are going to be very happy with this movie. Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, a new poster highlights even more new Web-Heads joining the cast.
Northland FAN 106.5

‘Black Adam 2’ Is Not in the Next Phase of DC Movies

At one promotional appearance, Dwayne Johnson proudly declared of his Black Adam movie, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” The uniquely phrased line became quoted over and over in articles about the film. As it turns out, Johnson was right: The hierarchy...
Northland FAN 106.5

David Cross Bringing His ‘Worst Daddy In The World’ Tour To Minnesota

Comedian, writer, and actor David Cross is going on tour for 2023 titled 'Worst Daddy In The World'. He will be making a stop in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. David Cross is a writer, actor, and comedian who has won an Emmy Award, and has been nominated twice for a Grammy Award. He is probably known most for playing Dr. Tobias Fünke in the hit comedy show 'Arrested Development'. He also wrote and starred in 'The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret' where he plays. an ill-equipped American who finds himself running the London sales office of the energy drink company for which he works.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

James Gunn Says DC Movies Won’t Face Studio Interference Anymore

Studio interference has long been the bane of any auteur filmmaker. According to James Gunn though, it's a thing of the past at DC. While almost every studio gets involved with the production of their big-budget films in a way their directors might not appreciate, DC has a history of going a little bit overboard.
Northland FAN 106.5

‘The Fabelmans’ Makes Bad Spielberg Movies More Interesting

A lot was made of the very last moment in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where Indy’s long-lost son, Mutt Williams, picks up his father’s hat and nearly tries it on. Just as Mutt is about to place the hat on his head, his dad snatches it and walks away with a wry grin on his face. The implication: While the film had seemingly groomed Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt as a potential inheritor of the Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford had no intention of retiring. (Sure enough, 15 years later we’re going to get a fifth film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Ford in the title role.)
Northland FAN 106.5

Despite Fan Outcry, Henry Cavill Won’t Return As ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill’s place in a lot of major franchises is now coming into question. Unfortunately, he won’t be returning as Geralt in The Witcher. His role has been recast, and Liam Hemsworth is set to take his place in the role in season 4 of the show. This news comes on the heels of some other major developments surrounding Cavill’s role as Superman. James Gunn stepped in as the co-CEO of DC Studios, and there have been some pretty big shakeups.
Northland FAN 106.5

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

If you’re like me, you keep two calendars: One with all your various appointments, meetings, reminders, and family obligations, and then another that’s just all the movies that are coming out soon that you can’t wait to watch. (It’s okay if you’re not like me, I am...
Northland FAN 106.5

A ‘Death Stranding’ Movie Is in the Works

A group of ambitious creatives will soon attempt the impossible: To make a truly great movie based on the video game. The game in this case is the recent hit Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions company. Kojima previously was the auteur behind such legendary games as the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises. This new film will come from Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, the production company that was behind the recent horror hit Barbarian.
Northland FAN 106.5

Daniel Craig Says James Bond Isn’t Really Dead

If you haven’t seen No Time to Die by now ... well ... you probably don’t care that much about it. But if you didn’t, spoiler alert: James Bond died. (RIP to this fictional character.) At the end of the movie, Bond, played by Daniel Craig, sacrificed...
Northland FAN 106.5

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Refused ‘Shazam 2’ Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who’s recently taken on the role of DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam, reportedly turned down a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It seems like a strange choice, especially since most fans know of Black Adam through his connection to Shazam. Black Adam is frequently featured as one of Shazam’s biggest antagonists. Black Adam itself, released on October 21, 2022, introduced the character to the larger moviegoing world, as well as established the Justice Society Of America.
Northland FAN 106.5

‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’

Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
Northland FAN 106.5

How ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Explains What Went Wrong in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Some fans believe that Thor: Love and Thunder was the movie that broke Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We here at ScreenCrush wouldn’t go that far. (Come on, guys, let’s be honest: Eternals did that!) But we would definitely agree that it was one of the weaker Marvel films of this run, and that it was way less successful than Thor: Ragnarok, which was made by the same writer/director, and had much the same cast.
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy